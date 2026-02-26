Hawks appeal for help after East London policeman stabbed to death

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Hawks are appealing for information on the murder of an off-duty Beacon Bay policeman.

Constable Siyabulela Mtsolisi, 29, was killed in the early hours of September 15 2024 in Nompumelelo township. At the time, Mtsolisi was attached to the Beacon Bay police.

The East London Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit has intensified its efforts to trace the killers.

“The murder of the constable remains a matter of highest investigative priority,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.

“According to preliminary findings, the officer’s parents were asleep at their residence when they were abruptly awakened by the sound of a stone striking the roof of their home.

“Moments later, shouting and commotion were heard emanating from the street.

“Upon venturing outside, the deceased’s mother apparently discovered her son, the officer, lying on the roadway.”

Community members said he had been stabbed.

Mtsolisi was still alive when found but died at the scene.

The motive for the murder is being investigated.

“The Hawks are systematically analysing all available evidence, following multiple leads and engaging in a co-ordinated operational strategy,” Mhlakuvana said.

“The attempts are aimed at identifying and bringing the perpetrators before the courts.”

The Hawks condemned attacks on law enforcement officials, saying it was tantamount to challenging the authority of the state and undermining societal stability.

Anyone who can help with information regarding the murder is urged to contact Colonel Raymond Buys on 082-301-1135 or Sergeant Papama Zakade on 071-481-3080.

Alternatively, report it via Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the MySAPS App.

“All information will be treated confidentially and anonymity is guaranteed,” Mhlakuvana said.

