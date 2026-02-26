Mayaba’s personal journey reflected in her latest book of devotions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FAITH REFLECTIONS: Nozibele Mayaba, author and HIV activist, will launch her latest devotional at Abbotsford Christian Centre in East London this weekend.

South African author and media personality Nozibele Mayaba is launching her latest book, Let Me Tell You Something, in East London this weekend.

The HIV/AIDS activist released her book, the second, in Sandton in December.

Mayaba’s devotional book, designed to guide readers through daily reflections rooted in scripture and personal experiences, will be launched at the Abbotsford Christian Centre on February 28.

She said the 344-page devotional book was one of her most personal works yet.

“This book reflects my spiritual journey more deeply,” she said.

Let Me Tell You Something is not her first publication. Over the years, Mayaba has built a strong voice in literature, faith spaces and HIV activism.

Her books include I Am Still Me, her debut 2020 biography, and I Am Still Zuri; Positively Me, a memoir detailing her journey from diagnosis to activism.

Each one of her books, she said, represented a different season of her life and growth.

The new book falls under Christian inspirational non-fiction. It combines faith-based teachings with personal storytelling, making it spiritually uplifting yet relatable.

Mayaba said each entry began with scripture, followed by a reflection that started with the words, “Let me tell you something”, creating what she describes as an intimate and honest conversation with the reader. It ends with a short prayer.

The themes covered include discipline, obedience, healing, forgiveness, faith, relationships and personal growth.

“It is meant to serve as a daily companion for personal growth and spiritual development,” she said.

I realised that God was shaping my heart and teaching me through everyday experiences, and so the book was born from that journey of spiritual growth — Nozibele Mayaba, author and media personality

Although the book was officially completed within 12 months, Mayaba believes the writing journey began long before she realised it.

“I have always been writing,” she said.

“What started as sharing everyday moments eventually developed into deeper reflections.”

She said the idea for the book came unexpectedly.

She initially began by creating light-hearted videos about her husband and sharing moments from her daily life.

Over time, those moments became more reflective and spiritually meaningful.

“I realised that God was shaping my heart and teaching me through everyday experiences, and so the book was born from that journey of spiritual growth.”

Unlike traditional publishing routes, Mayaba chose to publish the book independently, giving her creative freedom and ownership over both the message and the process.

She has also received recognition for her work.

In late 2024, she was honoured with a special MEC award for literature from the Eastern Cape department of sport, recreation, arts and culture.

In 2023, she was nominated for presenter of the year at the Association of International Broadcasting awards.

While her earlier books focused strongly on her HIV journey and advocacy, this latest release shifts the spotlight toward faith and spiritual renewal.

The book mainly speaks to women navigating identity, relationships, marriage, motherhood and faith.

However, Mayaba believes its message is relevant to anyone seeking spiritual growth and personal transformation.

“It is especially for people going through seasons of transition, healing or a deeper pursuit of God, as well as readers who appreciate honest and relatable faith-based content.”

Asked what she hoped readers would take away from the book, Mayaba said authenticity was at the heart of her message.

“My prayer is that readers feel seen in their struggles, encouraged in their faith journey and inspired to grow closer to God daily,” she said.

“Faith is built in everyday moments. Healing, growth and obedience are ongoing processes.”

Those at the launch can expect a heartfelt and uplifting experience.

The programme will include reflections about the book, storytelling from Mayaba’s journey, moments of encouragement and opportunities for connection.

There will also be book signings and a celebratory atmosphere as supporters gather to mark the milestone.

The event starts at 1pm, with tickets selling at R300.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch