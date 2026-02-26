Ratepayers urged to join BCM cleanup drive at Bonza Bay Beach on Friday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ratepayers are asked to join the cleanup drive at about 9am on Friday.

The Buffalo City Metro is expected to send a team to Bonza Bay Beach on Friday to help clean up the dunes adjacent to the walkways.

This is according to a notice circulating on social media calling on ratepayers to join the cleanup effort.

The notice said the level of dumping and general rubbish in the area was out of control.

“With a concerted effort we, the community, joining forces with the municipality, can clean up the area,” it read.

“This is an excellent opportunity for us, the community, to start building a positive, constructive relationship with the municipality.

“This is a heartfelt plea to all of you to take an hour out of your day, if at all possible, and join the BCM team in the park at 9am on Friday to clean up our beautiful beach park.

“Wear gloves, bring tongs and wear long sleeves and pants.

“We are really looking forward to a strong show of support.”

Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

