AbaThembu kingdom mourns death of Prince Babalo Papu

AbaThembu Kingdom and the AmaDlomo dynasty are mourning the death of Prince Babalo BaThembu Papu, a former senior advisor and spokesperson of King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo. In the picture, he was with Dalindyebo and MPL Mlibo Qoboshiyane.

Papu, a trusted lieutenant of the king’s for more than a decade, died on Tuesday morning at his home in Qweqwe, outside Mthatha, after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. He was 41.

Family spokesperson Onkamahala Papu said his younger brother was diagnosed at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in August.

“This came after many misdiagnoses as he had not been well for a long time, losing weight.

“The family and friends are still coming to terms with the shocking and painful loss of our beloved son, brother and father.

“We are humbled by the outpouring of support and grief since the news of Babalo’s passing first became known.

“We thank you so much for keeping the family in your thoughts and prayers during this time of grief.”

Papu often found himself in a difficult position during the lengthy AbaThembu kingship dispute and the incarceration of the king.

A paternity row between the king and his son, Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo, was another cause of friction.

These issues, which divided the Dalindyebo royal family, led Papu to clash with some members of the amaDlomo royal clan.

The Papu family said this week that it was proud of the prince’s dedication in serving the Thembu nation, describing him as a patriot and counsellor to the kingship.

“Nkosi Zanodumo was a humble servant of the Thembu nation,” Onkamahala said.

“He was an extraordinary individual with immense dedication and love for the kingdom.

“His efforts were widely noticed during the incarceration of his majesty King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and beyond.

“He organised the abaThembu and society march to the Union Buildings for the release of the king.

“He further championed unity among the royals and advocated for the development of his community.

“He was very frank in his honesty, wisdom, capabilities and strength.

“We as a family will always remember his selflessness for the greater good of the people.

“He leaves behind his mother, siblings and children, nieces and nephews.”

Tributes and messages of condolence have been pouring in since Papu’s death.

Former Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Mlibo Qoboshiyane remembered the days he worked with Papu when he was the king’s adviser.

“Good night my brother … A few years ago, Mthembu invited me to meet his family, especially his mother, who prepared a dinner as a gesture of appreciation and welcome.”

He strongly believed education was key and spent his life supporting young people through education and sport. — Betusile Mcinga, gospel singer

Award-winning gospel singer Betusile Mcinga, who worked with Papu on various projects, said: “He was a selfless community leader who dedicated his life to the betterment of the people of Qweqwe location and the wider Mthatha community.

“I knew at the end of every January he would send me a long list of kids who didn’t have shoes and uniforms, and we had to act quickly to assist.

“He strongly believed education was key and spent his life supporting young people through education and sport.”

In a Facebook post, Nelitha Diko remembered how Papu “and a few others fought for the king to be released from prison. He was a good friend and athlete, always softly spoken”.

Other social media users said they remembered Papu as a humble man who worked as an instructor at Virgin Active in East London before he left to become the king’s spokesperson.

After the death in November 2020 of Qweqwe headman Nkosi Zwelidumile Mtyunyutho, King Dalindyebo elevated the headmanship to an independent chieftainship and installed Papu as senior traditional leader in February 2021, insisting the Qweqwe leadership “was not the inheritance of the Mtyundyutho family”.

In May 2025, the king announced a major restructuring of the leadership, introducing new senior positions to enhance governance and restore the authority of traditional leadership.

He relieved Papu of all his royal duties, saying he wanted him to concentrate on his health.

Papu said at the time that he had resigned.

Daily Dispatch