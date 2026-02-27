End of iconic City Press as Media24 starts staff consultations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Media24 has begun consultations to close City Press, marking the end of one of South Africa’s most recognisable news brands, News24 has reported.

The group confirmed on Friday it had initiated a formal consultation process with City Press staff “with the intention of closing this newsroom”.

According to reports, Media24 CEO Minette Ferreira said the title, which shifted to a digital-only operation in December 2024, had “not met our expectations” as part of the company’s move towards a digitally led business model.

City Press moved online-only at the end of 2024 after sustained circulation declines. It was incorporated into News24’s digital operations, but Media24 has now concluded that the model is not commercially viable. The publication employs more than two dozen staff members. Ferreira said the group would seek to limit job losses where possible.

The closure is part of a broader restructuring within Media24. In 2024 the group ended the print editions of Beeld, Rapport, Daily Sun and Volksblad. Beeld, Rapport and Volksblad content migrated to Netwerk24, while Daily Sun became a digital-only brand. City Press content has been housed on News24.

The closure of City Press brings to an end a 43-year chapter in South African journalism and underscores the continued strain on legacy newsrooms navigating the transition to digital revenue models

Media24, owned by Naspers, reported an adjusted earnings before interest and tax loss of $10m (R159.2m) for the six months to end-September 2025, an improvement on the $14m (R222.9m) loss recorded in the same period the previous year.

Alongside its digital news brands, the group owns magazine titles including Huisgenoot, YOU and Drum, as well as book publishers NB and Jonathan Ball and television production unit POP24.

The closure of City Press brings to an end a 43-year chapter in South African journalism and underscores the continued strain on legacy newsrooms navigating the transition to digital revenue models.

City Press was launched in 1982 as a Sunday newspaper aimed at black readers. Founded by Jim Bailey and the South African Associated Newspapers, it became a prominent anti-apartheid voice. Nasionale Pers acquired the publication in 1984. The company, now known as Naspers, is listed on the JSE and owns Media24 and the e-commerce platform Takealot.

Under founding editor Percy Qoboza, City Press built a strong reputation for political reporting. By the time of his death in 1987, the newspaper had reached a readership of about 200,000. Over the years it was edited by several high-profile journalists, including Ferial Haffajee, Mathatha Tsedu and Mondli Makhanya, who retired in mid-2025 after nine years at the helm. News24 managing editor Mpho Raborife is currently acting editor.

Business Day