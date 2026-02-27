Firearm case against ANC’s Sizani postponed to March

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC integrity commission recommended that Sizani temporarily step aside from all political and administrative roles pending the outcome of the case. File photo

The firearm case against senior ANC politician Lusanda Sizani has been postponed to March for a pretrial conference and trial.

Sizani, Chris Hani ANC’s regional chair and mayor, will be back in the dock on March 13, two weeks before the ANC provincial elective conference sits, for trial at the East London Magistrate’s Court.

He is one of the contenders to take over as the party’s provincial secretary

Sizani is charged with contravening the Firearms Control Act early in 2025, for alleged negligence and failure to safeguard a firearm.

The court heard on Thursday that an outcome of representation was still outstanding.

Representations are written submissions made by an accused requesting criminal charges to be dropped, reduced or diverted.

When Sizani appeared at the East London court last week, the case was postponed pending the outcome of representation from the director of public prosecutions.

This was still outstanding on Thursday.

Sizani is charged with contravening the Firearms Control Act early in 2025, for alleged negligence and failure to safeguard a firearm.

This after his personal 9mm gun went missing during an alleged vehicle break-in while it was parked in Oxford Street in East London.

Sizani’s vehicle was being driven by his bodyguard, Thisha Zulu, who had left him at an ANC meeting at the East London ICC.

The ANC integrity commission recommended that Sizani temporarily step aside from all political and administrative roles pending the outcome of the case.

The recommendation followed Sizani’s seventh appearance in the East London Magistrate’s Court on January 28.