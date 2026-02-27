From spinning to concerts and markets, the choice is yours

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist is set to entertain fans from March 4 to 6 at the Guild Theatre.

February 27 to March 7

Friday February 27

Soaring Sounds, hosted by Hudson Park High School, takes place at 6.30pm in the school’s Centenary Hall. Featuring the Hudson Park High School concert and jazz bands, guest performers include Hudson Park Primary and Selborne Primary. Tickets are R40 and available via the Karri App or at the door.

The first House Gigs event of the year returns to 2 12th Avenue, Gonubie, featuring singer-songwriter Andries Bezuidenhout. Doors open at 6.30pm. Bezuidenhout will perform material from his latest album, Op soek na Koos Doep, paying tribute to Koos du Plessis through reinterpreted songs and poems. Guests are encouraged to bring their own drinks, snacks and camping chairs. Entry is R100 a person. WhatsApp Dalena on 082-494-6597 to book.

The From London To Lorraine Preloved Clothing Market returns to the Beacon Bay Country Club on Friday from 3pm to 8pm. The event offers a curated selection of high-quality second-hand fashion, vintage pieces and unique finds. The market promotes sustainable “slow fashion” and provides a platform for both established thrift brands and individuals looking to declutter.

Saturday February 28

Spin & Chill takes place at the East London Racetrack from 9am, with main spinning performances from 1pm. The event features leading SA spinners, live DJs and car culture displays. A dedicated children’s zone includes jumping castles, water slides and face painting. Food stalls, a flea market and a cash bar will be available. Tickets are R150 at the gate. Children under 12 pay R100. For information, contact 079-055-7949 or 063-832-5132.

The Quigney Culture Festival takes place in East London’s Quigney district, celebrating the fourth anniversary of House 87 Culture Lab NPC. The programme, which runs from 9am to 10pm, includes live music, fashion, visual arts and heritage cuisine. Highlights include a “Street Runway”, a “Garden Lounge” and an artisan market with more than 20 stalls. Headliner Bongeziwe Mabandla will perform alongside Herbie Tsoaeli and Jabulile Majola. Tickets start at R350 via Computicket, with VIP packages available. The event includes a children’s zone and food services.

The first Beacon Bay Community Market of 2026 takes place from 9am to 1pm at the NG Kerk on Bonza Bay Road, Beacon Bay (next to Kennersley Park). The market features indoor and outdoor stalls, plus an indoor tea garden. Pulled pork rolls are a new addition to the menu. Parking is available on site and card facilities are accepted. Contact 043-748-3111 for details.

Hosted by the Midnight Motor Cycle Club, the Midnight East London Day Jol takes place from noon at the clubhouse on the corner of Goodall and Saxilby streets in Amalinda. Live music by James Free and DJ Undercover will provide entertainment. Entry is R100, with the first 200 guests receiving a commemorative metal badge. Bring a towel for water-based fun. Food stalls, games and prizes will be available. Contact Wietz on 072-422-5814.

Zaza Beach Club hosts the debut Ofbeat Experience from 5pm to 2am. Headlined by DJ Nastee Nev, the event also features Pantsula, Soultechnician, Soultech and Massive Agentlungaz. Tickets start from R250 via Webtickets or Pick n Pay outlets and R350 at the door. Table bookings: 066-176-0493.

Sunday March 1

The Bloom & Barrel Market takes place from 10am to 2pm at Café Jardin, Floradale Nurseries, Beacon Bay. The event offers live music, local wines and food in a relaxed garden setting. Visitors can browse local crafts or enjoy brunch under the trees. For stall bookings or information, contact Sindy on 062-256-4901.

Wednesday March 4

Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist: Orchestrated Chaos runs until March 6 at the Guild Theatre. Shows take place from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Tickets start at R150 and are available via Computicket or at Shoprite and Checkers outlets. Inquiries: 043-743-0704, 043-743-0705 or elguild@mweb.co.za.

Thursday March 5

Trident Productions presents ‘I Would Do Anything for Love’ until March 14 at The Alexander Playhouse. Evening performances (7pm) run from March 5-7 and March 11-14. Matinees (2pm) take place on March 7 and 14. Tickets are R150, with senior citizens paying R100 for Saturday matinees. Bring your own picnic baskets and drinks. Book with Vicky on 061-587-5852.

Saturday March 7

The Bite-Sized Circus Show takes place from 6pm to 7pm at Bounce & Burn, 42 Stewart Drive, Berea (formerly Legends Showcase Venue). Expect aerial acts and carnival-style entertainment. Tickets are R150. Book on 082-469-8177 or 079-601-7515.