In the Garden: The lowdown on climbers and creepers

Creepers and climbers provide an effective cover-up for ugly features or may highlight those which are pleasing.

The difference between a creeper and a climber is that climbers grow vertically from where they are rooted in the ground.

They need tendrils, twining stems or hooks to grow up a support.

Creepers grow horizontally along the ground, developing roots at their nodes to anchor themselves in the ground as they spread.

Both creepers and climbers are weak-stemmed. They need support — be it in the ground or for growing up a structure of some sort.

Climbers help disguise structures and views, enclosing, screening off or concealing them.

As a groundcover, creepers protect and keep the soil cool as they act as a mulch. They also suppress weed growth while adding colour, texture and form. Their work too is to make the other plants in the garden meld together.

The groundcover with which we are most familiar is the grass we grow as a lawn.

Golden Shower works well to hide the fence. (Supp)

Climbers may be used to cover arches and drape over fences and pergolas and have the effect of making man-made structures appear to be part of the garden, linking them naturally by the vegetation growing over them.

Vertical element

Small gardens do not have space for large trees which would provide a natural vertical element to the landscape. So trellises, arbours, pergolas or wall-mounted planters can be used to create the desired effect of height in an otherwise flat environment. Cleverly placed, they provide structure and privacy.

Steel mesh attached to walls provides support for mounting climbing plants.

Hanging baskets with climbers grown in them tumbling over the sides add interest above eye level too.

When making choices for vertical garden plants, take note of whether they would need sun or shade.

Ivy thrives in shade or semi-shade, while bougainvillaea thrives in the hot sun.

Use top-quality soil for the containers if plants are to grow in containers, making sure they have good drainage.

As they establish themselves, take care to trim the plants to keep them in the bounds of the area you wish to cover.

Ideas gleaned from Bedford

A nursery in Bedford has grown fragrant star jasmine (Trachelospermum jasminoides) to scramble up, down and around the outstretched limbs of a big old dead tree growing inside the plant sales section.

Once dead and uninteresting, it now takes centre stage as a feature rising up from the nursery floor.

A farmer used the same fragrant climber to cover the wire netting sides of an old cricket pitch in his yard.

Choosing plants

Be aware of the plants’ seasonal interest. Find out when the climber and creeper are in flower or looking their best.

Bougainvillaea with its flamboyant appeal has seemingly cruised through the heat and lack of rain of late by producing its colourful bracts (not flowers), brightening gardens where little else is thriving. They grow best in poor soil and, given very little water, do well in warm, dry gardens.

Grown as a barrier “wall”, their thorny branches are ideal as a defence against intruders.

Tickey Creeper (Ficus pumila) is a self-clinging plant which grows neatly on walls. I have also seen it covering a whole planter with its dense growth, saving the need for painting it.

As the creeper grows older it can harm the foundations of the house. Take care to keep an eye on it and remove it should this happen.

Dipladenia grown around a conical (Supp)

Dipladenia (Mandevilla species) produces pink trumpet-like flowers from November through summer. It enjoys growing in a warm spot but not against a hot wall. Rather train it to grow on a trellis. I also recall the lovely sight of it growing over a pergola, almost roofing it.

Once it is established, it produces masses of flowers. Grow it in deep, rich, well-draining soil.

Port St John’s creeper (Pordranea brycei) also produces pink blooms in summer. It is woody and strong growing and is able to withstand drought and heat. It grows unattended on the fence fronting the ablution block in Chintsa East, where it receives very little attention but thrives despite this.

Wild grape (Rhoicissus species) has the appearance of a grapevine with its large, vine-like leaves and tendrils. It produces small purple grape-like fruit which is inedible but is rather preferred by birds.

Golden Shower (Pyrostegia venusta) makes a stunning picture when it is covered in orange trumpet-like flowers which cascade over walls and fences from December until winter.

Star jasmine also makes a good subject for a hanging basket (Supp)

Star Jasmine is a favourite climber growing to a height of five to seven metres and two metres wide. It has glossy dark green leaves and produces fragrant star-shaped white flowers from early spring through summer. It can be used as a groundcover too or trained as a shrub to grow in a container.

The Jade vine (Strongylodon macrobotrys) which you may see in flower at Floradale Nursery from spring until midsummer, when the creeper produces gorgeous jewel-like green trusses. It is best grown on a tall pergola where its flowers may be best appreciated as they hang downwards.

Black-eyed Susan climber (Thunbergia alata) is a quick-growing creeper and is available in different colours other than the orange form with which we are familiar.

The Canary Creeper (Senecio tamoides) produces yellow, scented flower heads from March until August. It is also available in a variegated leaf form. The leaves are succulent. The flowers attract insects, and the birds use the fluffy seeds to line their nests.

Ground Morning Glory (Convolvulus sabatius) has soft green leaves with pretty lilac-blue flowers in summer and autumn. It is ideal for covering steep banks or scrambling over walls and container edges.

Creepers need to be pruned regularly to keep their shape especially where space is limited. Prune after flowering to keep the plant within its bounds.