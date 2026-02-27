Massacre suspects were at risk of mob justice, officer tells court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The police officer leading the operation that nabbed three men implicated in the Lusikisiki massacre said he had to move swiftly to arrest the men for their own safety.

Warrant Officer Zane Moodley said the suspects were at risk of being victims of mob justice had the residents of the Mkhombe informal settlement in Port Shepstone found out they were in hiding there.

He was testifying at the Mthatha High Court, sitting in Lusikisiki, on Thursday.

Moodley is a member of the police’s K9 unit and was commanding the operation which saw Aphiwe Ndende, Bonga Hintsa and Onke Fish Jele arrested on October 16 2024.

Moodley said he receive a tip-off from an informant.

“I received the call at about 4am on October 16 2024 that the wanted suspects were hiding in the informal settlement of Mkholombe. I met other unit members.

“We met the informer and heard more about this. We then proceeded to Mkholombe with the informer who pointed out the house,” he told the court.

He said the police had to act quickly to remove the suspects from the volatile informal settlement.

The police quickly planned how they were going to enter the house.

“The suspects were fast asleep when we entered the house and woke up after we were already inside.

“Two of them were sleeping in a double bed and a third one was sleeping in a single bed,” Moodley testified.

The suspects did not resist arrest.

Despite the haste, Moodley said he read them their constitutional rights in English and another officer translated the rights into IsiXhosa, the language spoken and understood by the suspects.

They were arrested wearing shorts.

He said the accused were asked to dress but refused.

So police took them to the station still wearing boxer shorts.

The defence attorneys of Hintsa and Ndende said their clients wore only the boxer shorts for the whole day and were even taken to Kokstad and Lusikisiki still in that state.

But Moodley disputed that, saying their clothes had been brought to the station the same morning.

At the station, they were wearing shorts and tops.

Moodley told the court how they were sent on a wild goose chase, driving from Port Shepstone to Kokstad, searching for the guns used in the massacre.

“One of the suspects, Hintsa, told us the guns were hidden in a house in Kokstad.

“We left Ndende in the holding cells in Port Shepstone and drove with Hintsa, and were joined by members of the Tactical Response Team, to Kokstad.

“He showed us the house and we searched but we didn’t find the firearms,” Moodley said.

He maintained the accused were not treated inhumanely.

But it is the defence case that Ndende and Hintsa were ill-treated.

The defence team also wants to know why the copy of notice of rights was not signed.

Judge Richard Brooks, who is now hearing the trial-within-a trial, will have to decide if the police acted lawfully in arresting and detaining the accused and if the confessions were admissible.

