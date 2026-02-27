Partnership sees welcome infrastructure and connectivity upgrades to Komani school

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WORKING TOGETHER: Lavelilanga Senior Secondary in Komani has partnered with the Vodacom Foundation and the Eastern Cape department of education which will provide funding for upgrading digital infrastructure and the hiring of specialist staff. Picture: Supplied

Pupils at Lavelilanga Senior Secondary in Komani are set to benefit from upgraded computer facilities, improved security and additional pupil support after the launch of a R1.5m technology partnership this week.

The investment, made by the Vodacom Foundation in partnership with the Eastern Cape education department, forms part of the company’s School of Excellence model, which aims to strengthen teaching and learning in under-resourced schools.

At Lavelilanga, the funding will go towards upgrading digital infrastructure, improving sanitation and security, and placing specialist staff at the school.

Two ICT co-ordinators will provide hands-on technical support to teachers and pupils, while a psychosocial support worker will assist pupils facing social and emotional challenges.

Principal Sisanda Hexana said the school community welcomed the partnership.

“We are incredibly grateful to Vodacom for this exceptional partnership and the doors this ecosystem will open for our learners, students, and the wider Zingquthu community.”

She said the improvements would have a direct impact in classrooms.

“The infrastructure, connectivity and support systems being put in place will fundamentally enhance our teaching and learning environment.”

The School of Excellence model is part of Vodacom’s broader education programme, introduced in 2019, which combines connectivity, infrastructure upgrades and youth training.

Education MEC Fundile Gade at Lavelilanga senior secondary school at Zingquthu village outside Komani on Tuesday to launch the school's computer laboratory. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supp)

Nationally, it supports 39 schools, 39 early childhood development centres and 10 youth academy centres.

“We are dedicated to advancing quality education and creating meaningful opportunities,” Vodacom SA managing executive for the Eastern Cape region, Zakhele Jiyane, said.

“We believe that access to quality education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty and empowering young learners to reach their full potential.

“Initiatives like this one form part of our broader mission to strengthen the education system by improving digital access, enhancing teaching and learning experiences, and supporting communities with sustainable resources that enable long-term impact.”

According to the foundation, more than 1,800 young people have received accredited ICT training through its youth academy programme, with many now working in schools and communities linked to the project.

Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade said partnerships of this kind helped address pressures facing the education system.

“Public-private-partnerships … are essential in helping us overcome the challenges in providing the quality education that SA’s constitution promises and envisages,” Gade said.

He said digital access was increasingly important for young people in the province.

“Digital access is critical to unlocking the province’s economic opportunities.

“In a province as youthful as ours, internet access is a lifeline. It is essential for growth, education and unlocking potential.

“Vodacom’s investment in our schools demonstrates what is possible when public and private sectors work together.”

For Lavelilanga pupils, the most immediate change will be practical — better access to computers and online resources, technical support in the classroom and additional help for pupils who need it.