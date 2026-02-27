SOPA 2026 | Province to train motorcycle riders to put youth on road to employment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In his state of the province address, premier Oscar Mabuyane pledged to equip unemployed young people with motorbike skills and licences so they could tap into the expanding e-commerce market.

In a nod to the province’s fast-growing appetite for online shopping, Mabuyane this week pledged to equip unemployed young people with motorbike skills and licences so they could tap into the expanding e-commerce market.

Delivering his state of the province address at the Bhisho legislature, Mabuyane said digital platforms were opening up new avenues for entrepreneurship and youth employment as more consumers turned to services such as Sixty60, UberEATS, TakeALot, Mr Delivery, Loot and TEMU.

While urging legislators to “think outside the box” when addressing youth unemployment, he said the province, working with digital platforms, organised business and municipalities, would train, license, equip and onboard young people as last-mile delivery operators.

“E-commerce is growing in our province, and it presents opportunities for entrepreneurs and job opportunities for the youth.

“Customers who want a Kota culture wrap from Mdantsane or iTshisanyama from eMbuqe must be able to get it delivered conveniently wherever they are,” he said.

Our focus is on skills transfer, entrepreneurship, integrating digital skills, green economy and artisan training — Oscar Mabuyane, premier

The proposal comes against the backdrop of worsening labour statistics.

Latest quarterly labour force survey results show unemployment in the Eastern Cape increased in the fourth quarter of 2025, with 32,000 jobs lost.

“Even though we lost jobs, a few sectors still showed pockets of growth,” Mabuyane said.

“The trade sector made the biggest positive contribution, adding 23,000 jobs as activity picked up towards year-end.

“The Eastern Cape has immense potential and together, we must unlock it. As government, we are creating pathways to jobs for our people.

“Our focus is on skills transfer, entrepreneurship, integrating digital skills, green economy and artisan training.”

He said the provincial government was “repurposing expanded public works programmes to empower our people with trade skills such as bricklaying, plumbing, welding and carpentry”.

“In 2025, public employment programmes implemented by government departments and municipalities created over 103,000 work opportunities benefiting mostly women and young people.”

He said the government would continue to advance skills development through targeted investments and partnerships “to prepare young people for jobs in a modern economy”.

Among these initiatives, Mabuyane highlighted what he described as an exciting investment in the Ntabankulu municipality.

“KIA Motors, in partnership with Ingwe TVET College, is establishing a manufacturing and service plant in Ntabankulu.

“Operations of the plant will entail manufacturing and assembling of some car components and servicing cars,” he said.

He said the province was positioning itself to benefit from R164bn in SETA funds drawn from levy disbursements.

“Through the Eastern Cape Human Resource Development Council, we are aligning skills priorities of the province to ensure the success of our applications for funding.”

He revealed that 14,696 people in the province were benefiting from the labour activation programme (LAP) of the department of employment and labour, with plans to add 8,300 more participants this year.

Infrastructure projects would also continue to drive employment.

“In the roads infrastructure projects that we are implementing, over 7,500 people are employed and 3,400 of these are young people of the Eastern Cape.

“The support provided to small businesses and co-operatives by the Eastern Cape Development Corporation yielded 2,939 jobs,” Mabuyane said.

Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku welcomed the e-commerce training proposal, describing it as exciting news for unemployed youth, particularly in the metro where the delivery business was booming.

However, DA MPL Dr Vicky Knoetze said the premier’s address failed to confront the full scale of the crisis.

“In rural communities, three out of every five people cannot find work.

“The government cannot solve the unemployment crisis by creating temporary work.

“It needs to create an enabling business environment that encourages private-sector investment, which in turn generates long-term employment opportunities,” Knoetze said.

