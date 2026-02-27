Qunu villagers without clean water for two months

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TRUGGLE: A villager in Qunu, an area beset by water challenges in recent years, is seen pushing a wheelbarrow with plastic water containers.

The taps have run dry in Qunu village, with residents sitting without clean water for months and forced to use “foul-smelling” and “brownish water” from a small nearby stream and dongas.

Residents confirmed on Thursday that they had been without potable water for more than two months.

Nkosazana Mvemve said the water they were forced to use had a bad taste, which made it unsafe to drink.

They had to boil it first before drinking it.

“That water [from the stream] is very dark brown when you look at it and, sometimes, we even go to the dongas to get water to wash our clothes,” she said.

“What is worse is that it smells weird. It has been raining a lot in the last few weeks and possibly the rains have contributed to making it dirty.”

Residents were now also living in fear of falling sick or contracting serious waterborne diseases.

“We were told there is an issue with the water pipes [from the water scheme that supplies the taps with water].

“But in reality, water problems are not a new phenomenon for us though we had a steady supply of water for some time,” Mvemve said.

Qunu mother Asakhe Mbambeni said they were extremely worried about the situation, especially since they had young children who had to now drink the dirty water from the stream.

“It just takes longer to clear up because of persistent rainfalls,” she said.

“We were told by someone employed as a water operator that there is a problem with an engine on the water scheme that has broken down, but we do not even know if that is true.”

Mbambeni said though the stream had been flowing for a long time, it was not clear whether the water they were now drinking “was fit for human consumption to begin with”.

OR Tambo District Municipality spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane denied that the interruption of supply was due to engine failure at the scheme.

“The disruption is the result of faulty Eskom electricity supply cables that power the borehole abstraction system.

“Without electricity, the borehole pump cannot operate,” she said.

“The matter has been formally reported to Eskom and Eskom technicians are attending to the fault.”

The sending of water tankers is being prioritised based on urgency and availability — Ncebakazi Kolwane, OR Tambo District Municipality spokesperson

Kolwane said the fault had been escalated to the district municipality and on receipt of a report, technical processes had been activated with Eskom also engaged to restore the power supply.

She said water tankers were being deployed to supply the affected areas.

“The sending of water tankers is being prioritised based on urgency and availability.

“[However], the restoration of electricity supply remains the fastest and most sustainable solution.”

Residents were advised not to consume untreated stream water and to make use of the water brought in through the tankers.

Mbambeni said areas like Qunu also faced challenges including electricity disruptions, ageing rural water infrastructure and vandalism.

These factors contributed to periodic service interruptions and “require ongoing infrastructure strengthening and community partnership”.

“OR Tambo District Municipality recognises its constitutional obligation … to progressively realise the right of access to water.

“Temporary service interruptions caused by external electricity faults do not constitute abandonment of this obligation,” she said.

In 2025, Qunu residents warned Deputy President Paul Mashatile that his party was at risk of losing power in places like Qunu if it did not get its house in order.

This followed service delivery protests in August, when the N2 was blocked with burning tyres and logs and even trucks.

The community later sent a delegation of traditional leaders to air their grievances to Mashatile when he visited Western Mpondoland King Ndamase Ndamase in the Nyandeni Great Place near Libode towards the end of the year.

Among their grievances was that their taps had been dry for years.

“For over a decade, we have been crying to the government as this area has been without services,” Qunu traditional leader Nkosikazi Nokwanele Balizulu said.

