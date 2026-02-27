Rural schoolgirl to represent SA at African Spelling Bee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fourteen-year-old Khazimla Gileni from Ngqeleni at Ntibane village is proving that dedication and passion can open doors to international opportunities.

Fourteen-year-old Khazimla Gileni, from Ntibane village in Ngqeleni, is set to represent SA at the African Spelling Bee in Botswana — a remarkable achievement for the Ntaphane Junior Secondary School pupil.

Khazimla, who began taking part in spelling activities in grade 2, will compete at the continental event from March 27 to 31 after securing her place among the country’s top young spellers in 2025.

What started as a classroom exercise soon became a passion.

“The journey began in grade 2 with the support and encouragement of my teacher,” she said.

Her breakthrough came in December when she competed in the South African National Spelling Bee, held at Sun City in North West.

Her performance there earned her national recognition and the opportunity to represent the country on a larger stage.

At school, Khazimla has chosen to focus her energy on spelling, believing that specialisation helps her improve and stay disciplined.

“At school, I only participate in spelling because that is what I know best and I believe that other activities might be a distraction,” she said.

Her confidence shows when she tackles complex vocabulary.

“I don’t really face challenges when spelling big words because I always break them into syllables so they don’t become hard for me,” she said.

Away from competitions, she is an avid reader, often choosing books intended for older pupils.

Her sister, Asanda, said the family noticed her passion early on.

“I noticed early last year that my sister loved spelling because she would make us spell certain words at home,” she said.

Khazimla believes reading widely has strengthened her vocabulary and boosted her confidence, both inside and outside the classroom.

Despite coming from a rural background with limited resources, she has consistently excelled in spelling competitions over the years.

Her principal, Noxolo Pohlwana, said the school and the community were proud of her achievement.

“We are incredibly proud of Khazimla, as she comes from a rural area with limited resources, from a household that relies on social grants, and where English is taught as a first additional language.

“Yet, despite these challenges, she has risen above her circumstances and become a true beacon of hope — not only for her family, but for the school and the entire community,” she said.

Pohlwana said the school worked to give pupils opportunities to develop their talents through programmes such as public speaking, spelling bee competitions, debate, marimba band and choir.

“Khazimla embraced these opportunities and worked hard to sharpen her gift,” she said.

Beyond spelling, Khazimla has ambitious plans.

She hopes to become a cardiothoracic surgeon one day, inspired by the demand for specialists and her desire to make a difference in people’s lives.

“I am super proud of myself. I didn’t know I’d make it this far,” she said of her selection for the African Spelling Bee.

Nyandeni mayor Viwe Ndamase also congratulated her on her achievement.

“As the Nyandeni Local Municipality, we express our excitement about the continued success of our students in different facets of human endeavour,” he said.

“This is a sign of a very dedicated generation that has proven abilities and is able to compete at an international level.”

