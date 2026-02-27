Stolen Ekurhuleni construction vehicles sold in Eastern Cape: Gxasheka

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The suspended head of human resources in Ekurhuleni has told the Madlanga commission about a tractor-loader-backhoe (TLB) syndicate that is allegedly stealing the construction vehicles and selling them in the Eastern Cape.

Linda Gxasheka, testifying at the inquiry, said internal investigations have revealed the stealing of the tractors is a syndicate operating within the city.

“There is a TLB syndicate. They steal the city TLBs and sell them in the Eastern Cape,” she said.

“We allocated one of our legal advisers, and subsequently she came back and requested protection, because people were following her.”

In February last year, two municipal workers were arrested in connection with the theft of TLBs from the Brakpan roads depot.

Gxasheka is accused of shielding suspended deputy EMPD police chief Julius Mkhwanazi from disciplinary action for fraudulently fitting blue lights to a fleet belonging to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala. She has denied the allegations.

