The Kings’ reign is over – welcome to Gonubie Junxion

A major transformation is under way as you enter Gonubie, where the former Kings Mall is being reimagined into something entirely new.

The King is no longer.

Welcome to Gonubie Junxion – a secure, family-focused shopping destination designed to serve not only Gonubie but the greater surrounding community.

Ground was officially broken in October 2025, marking the beginning of this R150m redevelopment which will include new retail offerings, tenant expansions (over 2,500m² of new retail floor space) and a greatly upgraded shopping experience, and that will culminate with the grand reopening in early September 2026.

A First for East London

Headlining the new development is the arrival of Checkers FreshX — a first for East London — bringing an elevated fresh-food shopping experience to the area.

Joining the line-up will be national brands including Dis-Chem, PEP Home, Checkers Liquor and Petshop Science, along with several additional new stores set to enhance the retail offering.

Importantly, Gonubie Junxion remains committed to its loyal tenants and shoppers.

Gonubie Junxion mall aerial perspective. (Supplied)

Approximately 85% of the existing retailers will remain, and are still open for trade at this time, including trusted names such as AutoZone, Intercare, Mr Price, PEP, Clicks and The Crazy Store.

Designed With the Community in Mind

Gonubie Junxion is more than a retail upgrade — it is a community-centred development aimed at creating a space where families feel welcome and secure.

The new design will include higher roofing over internal walkways, ensuring a comfortable, weather-friendly shopping experience in all seasons.

Modern lighting, upgraded walkways, and refreshed shopfronts will give the centre a contemporary coastal aesthetic.

There will also be a dedicated children’s jungle gym and play area, providing a safe environment where parents can shop or enjoy a meal while their children play, reinforcing the centre’s focus on family-friendly convenience.

Economic Boost for the Area

Beyond the improved shopping experience, the redevelopment will generate much-needed employment opportunities for the area — both short term during the construction phase and long term at various expanded retail offerings once the centre is fully operational.

As TrueProp’s regional manager for the Eastern Cape, Trevor Rowland, explains: “We’re not doing this just as a big developer. We asked: What is the core of what makes Gonubie so special?

Gonubie Junxion mall at night. (Supplied)

“Families and broader community was the obvious answer, and we immediately knew that was the guiding principle for all decisions for this development.”

With its refreshed vision, enhanced tenant mix, and strong community focus, Gonubie Junxion signals a new chapter for the coastal town.

Keep your eye on the press and our social media pages to take part in our Grand Re-Opening this September.

We look forward to welcoming you and your family as we celebrate this exciting new chapter. There will be fun-filled activities and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

The Kings’ reign may be over — but Gonubie’s new coastal shopping haven is here to stay.

Gonubie Junxion mall 1. (Supplied)

