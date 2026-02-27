Unemployed EC doctors face long wait as department prioritises cleaners

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A group of unemployed doctors and dentists protesting outside the State of the Province Address in Bhisho on Thursday.

Amid an outcry from disgruntled unemployed doctors, the Eastern Cape health department will prioritise hiring non-clinical staff – including cleaners and porters, MEC Ntandokazi Capa has said.

Capa’s remarks come after a group of doctors demanding jobs protested outside the provincial legislature in Bhisho on Thursday ahead of premier Oscar Mabuyane’s state of the province address on Thursday.

In the next financial year, we are prioritising porters and cleaners. — Ntandokazi Capa, Eastern Cape MEC for healh

There had been several similar protests in Bhisho previously.

Capa said the department needs to strike a balance between clinical and non-clinical staff.

“I engaged them and told them that we’re still going to look at our budget.

“But, as I said to them, for the past three years we have not employed any cleaners or porters.

“So, there is no balance... because for a doctor you need a cleaner, a physiotherapist, a nurse and all of those things.

“We must strike a balance; it should not be about doctors, but it should be about the department of health making sure that everyone in the department of health is catered for.”

Capa made it clear that the department was determined to prioritise cleaners in the next financial year.

“I’m not apologetic about that,” she said.

“In the next financial year, we are prioritising porters and cleaners.

“We are prioritising non-clinical because for the past three years we have been prioritising clinical. That is why we have employed more than 590 doctors in the past three years.”

Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa.

Capa said the department can look at its budget and see if “10 or 20” doctors can be accommodated but won’t be pressured by a protest to employ the doctors.

“It doesn’t work like that,” she said.

“For you to be employed, there must be an advert, a post available and a budget available.

“You don’t toyi-toyi and think you will get a letter of employment; it does not work like that.

“For now, we do have posts available, but we are looking for a budget.”

