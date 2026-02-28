Inmate charged in connection with alleged Makhanda prison murder plot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The East London Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit charged the inmate on Friday. Stock image

A 29-year-old inmate has been charged with perjury and attempting to defeat the ends of justice relating to the alleged plot involving a prison warden to kill two managers at Waainek Correctional Centre in Makhanda.

The warden, who allegedly communicated with the inmate while attempting to hire hitmen, was arrested earlier in February and has since been denied bail.

He appeared in the Makhanda magistrate’s court the same day, and the case was postponed to March 27 for further investigation.

“The charges instituted criminal proceedings against an inmate after the discovery of material falsehoods contained in sworn statements relating to an alleged conspiracy to commit murder of senior correctional services officials,” Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.

“On February 4, information was received concerning a purported conspiracy involving two senior officials attached to Waainek Correctional Centre.

“Owing to the gravity of allegations that implicated senior correctional personnel posed a potential risk to institutional governance and public confidence, the matter was prioritised and subjected to rigorous investigative scrutiny.

“Moreover, obtained evidence yielded substantive inconsistencies between the deponent’s sworn version and verified communication activities.”

The investigation found reasonable grounds to believe that false statements had been deliberately made with the intention to mislead the investigation and influence judicial processes.

“Such conduct, if left unchecked, had the potential to distort the administration of justice and compromise institutional integrity, as well as undermine the credibility of legitimate investigative efforts,” Mhlakuvana said.

“After comprehensive probing, a criminal case was opened against the inmate from Waainek Correctional Centre.

“Initial sworn affidavits and supporting documentation led to the arrest of the suspect.

“The culprit was formally charged for perjury and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

“Due to the sensitivity of the matter, the identity of the accused will not be revealed.”

