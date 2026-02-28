UK says Iran must never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Britain says it has not taken part in the strikes in Iran. File photo: REUTERS/Christian Charisius

By Sam Tabahriti

Britain said on Saturday that Iran must never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons and it was ready to defend its interests, after strikes by the US and Israel against Iran.

A government source said Britain had not taken part in the strikes, and that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held an emergency response meeting.

Starmer was expected to speak to his French and German counterparts after the meeting, as part of a series of calls with allies.

BRITAIN IS READY TO PROTECT ITS INTERESTS

“Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and that is why we have continually supported efforts to reach a negotiated solution,” a government spokesperson said in a statement.

“As part of our longstanding commitments to the security of our allies in the Middle East, we have a range of defensive capabilities in the region, which we have recently bolstered. We stand ready to protect our interests,” the spokesperson said.

Britain does not want to see further escalation into a wider regional conflict, the spokesperson added.

Britain’s immediate priority was the safety of its nationals in the region, and it would provide consular assistance, according to the statement.

The government also issued a notice on Saturday advising against all travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories, after advising on Friday against non-essential travel in the region.

Reuters