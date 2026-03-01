China urges immediate ceasefire after US, Israel strike Iran

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

China’s ministry of foreign affairs has expressed concern about US-Israeli strikes against Iran and called for an immediate ceasefire, urging all sides to avoid escalation and to resume dialogue and negotiation

On Saturday, the ministry said Iran’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity should be respected.

On Sunday, China’s embassy in Israel issued a notice advising Chinese citizens in Israel to evacuate to safer areas in the country as soon as possible or to leave for Egypt via the Taba border crossing.

China’s foreign ministry on Sunday also urged Chinese citizens in Iran to leave “as soon as possible”, listing four land routes to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey, and Iraq.

The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, targeting its military capability. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the operation, state media reported.

In a commentary on Sunday, China’s state-run Xinhua news agency criticised the attack, calling it “brazen aggression against a sovereign nation” and “power politics and hegemony”.

Xinhua said Washington’s use of military coercion was a “flagrant violation” of the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and a departure from “fundamental norms of international relations”.

Separately, Hong Kong-based airline operator Cathay Group on Saturday suspended operations in the Middle East, citing regional tensions after the strikes.

The suspension affects passenger flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh, as well as freighter services operating through Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, Cathay, the parent of Cathay Pacific Airways, said.

It said it is re-routing flights that typically pass over the affected area.

Reuters