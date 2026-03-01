EC-born broadcaster, property marketing guru Spitch Nzawumbi survives missile strikes in Dubai

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape-born media personality and property marketing guru Siphiwo “Spitch” Nzawumbi was on Saturday among South Africans caught up in the crossfire amid military conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran, which saw the UAE — including Dubai, where he is based — bombarded with missiles.

Dubai International Airport and the hotel were reportedly damaged during the attacks.

There were also reported injuries.

As the situation in the UAE intensified, Nzawumbi turned to social media, crying out for help.

“Can the South African media reach out?” he posted on social media.

“We are under attack. Another missile.”

South African media users flooded his timeline, praying for his safety.

While users offered to help and asked him to communicate with them, others advised him to consider coming back home.

“We can’t get hold of our embassy,” he posted.

“They will cut our network.”

On Sunday, Nzawumbi via social media confirmed he is safe.

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) said it is in communication with South Africans in the UAE and the broader Gulf region after the US and Israel launched missile strikes at Iran, which retaliated with missiles and drones aimed at some Middle East countries hosting US bases, which forced the temporary closure of UAE airspace.

Nzawumbi, in 2024, told the Dispatch he is in Dubai, where he now works as head of marketing and partner relations for a multinational property group.

Nzawumbi moved from South Africa at the end of 2022, leaving behind his family, friends and a multitude of fans whose hearts he had won while working as a broadcaster at Umhlobo Wenene FM and earlier as anchor for SABC1 consumer rights show Yilungelo Lakho.

After obtaining his diploma, he worked as a media officer in the South African parliament.

He made his TV broadcast debut on Yilungelo Lakho in 2014 while simultaneously working for Radio 2000 as a news anchor.

He later joined Umhlobo Wenene FM as a show host, which cemented him as a fan-favourite, especially among Xhosa-speaking listeners who continue to shower him with love on his social media platforms.

