‘It was surreal, completely crazy’: SA restaurateur tells of close miss in Dubai

Dubai-based South African restaurateur Nicky van der Walt has described explosions in the city on Saturday, as Iran retaliated against attacks by the US and Israel, as “surreal, completely crazy”.
Van der Walt, who lives in Dubai with his wife, Lee-Ann Liebenberg, and their three children, said the biggest shock came when an explosion went off as he was speaking to his father on the phone.
He and his family had gone to visit South African friends who live in Jebel Ali, which is close to a base for American naval forces in neighbouring Abu Dhabi that was struck by Iranian missiles.
“While we were there my dad called. Obviously he had been following what was going on and was freaking out and wanted to check we were OK,” Van Der Walt told The Sunday Times last night.
