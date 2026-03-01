Reverends of bling: praise the Lord and pass the cash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A criminal syndicate of African pastors turned the department of home affairs into their personal gold mine, churning out fraudulent visas, residence permits, marriage certificates, ID documents and citizenship on their way to amassing vast fortunes from devoted congregants in South Africa.

The pastors, some of whom came to South Africa on tourist visas and bribed their way to permanent residency, built up huge congregations of followers who funded their luxury lifestyles, according to an explosive report by the Special Investigating Unit.

Topping the list of bling pastors is Shepherd Bushiri, now a fugitive from justice after he fled to his native Malawi. He indulged in an extravagant shopping spree with what the SIU believes were the proceeds of criminal activity, buying a $1.2m (about R20m) private jet and six houses worth R30m — all cash purchases. He also funnelled R7m into his personal accounts.

