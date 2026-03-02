Abandoned babies, toddlers face losing their home — again

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Guardians of Hope founder and house mother Elaine Brenkman. The home, which cares for 27 infants and young children, may have to surrender 21 of its most vulnerable little ones to state care because of a lack of funds. Picture: MADELEINE CHAPUT

A respected Buffalo City Metro children’s home that cares for abandoned and critically ill infants may be forced to hand more than 20 babies and toddlers over to state care within weeks as a severe funding crisis threatens its survival.

Guardians of Hope, a registered child and youth care centre and one of only two facilities in the metro that accepts children under the age of four, cares for 27 infants and young children.

Without urgent financial intervention, it will have to reduce its capacity from 30 to just six — effectively surrendering 21 of the most vulnerable children in its care.

The nonprofit organisation has written to the department of social development warning of a “critical financial crisis” and confirming it has begun retrenching staff, reducing its workforce from 16 to 10 employees.

If new funding is not secured by March 31, 21 children may have to be handed over to the department.

Guardians of Hope operates as a dedicated place of safety for newborns to six-year-olds who have been abandoned, surrendered at birth for adoption, found destitute, or require palliative care.

Since its inception in 2017, it has taken in infants abandoned in hospitals, fields, rubbish bins and at police stations.

The home has previously won a Daily Dispatch Local Heroes award for its work.

Founder Elaine Brenkman said informing staff of the retrenchments was one of the most difficult moments she had ever faced.

“I found it hard to look my staff in the eyes and tell them that they could be let go because there is no money,” she said.

But the prospect of handing children over to the state is even more devastating.

“It is devastating to think that these children are being moved just because there is a cash crunch,” Brenkman said.

“We have children here that are dying, they are that sick, but I am a mom [to the children] so I need to care for them.

“I am praying for a miracle, that come March, we do not have to hand over any babies.

“We will try to find funding and grow back up again.

“These children do not deserve to lose their home for a second time.

“We need the community to help us save our home.”

Brenkman appealed to the broader Buffalo City Metro community for support.

She also encouraged schools to urge parents to consider adoption, saying it was not only for people without children but an option for families wanting to grow.

While the department is assessing the possibility of taking in the children, it is equally important to explore alternative forms of assistance that can support the NPO in maintaining its operations — Mphumzi Zuzile, MEC's spokesperson

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta’s spokesperson Mphumzi Zuzile confirmed that the department was investigating ways to assist.

He said meetings were being scheduled with the NPO to address the matter.

“While the department is assessing the possibility of taking in the children, it is equally important to explore alternative forms of assistance that can support the NPO in maintaining its operations.

“This could include identifying available resources, such as food, clothing and medical care, that can be provided to support the children currently in the care of Guardians of Hope,” Zuzile said.

The department has previously worked with the home, assisting with its registration and recognition as an official entity.

Fanta expressed “deep concerns” about the welfare of the children.

“We are deeply concerned about the welfare of these children and recognise the critical role that Guardians of Hope plays in our community.

“The department is committed to supporting initiatives that prioritise the wellbeing of vulnerable children,” Fanta said.

“We believe in a collaborative approach and will work closely with Guardians of Hope to ensure that the best interests of the children are prioritised.

“Our goal is to find sustainable solutions that enable the organisation to continue its vital work in the community.”

Eastern Cape children’s rights activist Petros Majola said the situation also highlighted broader systemic challenges, including a shortage of social workers.

“These children’s homes play a role that is needed,” he said.

“Currently, [there is a shortage of] social workers; they are struggling to handle the cases [children] in front of them now.

“How will they handle another 21 children that will come their way?

“The department of social development must go back to the premier and mention the challenges they are dealing with so that the treasury can provide the funds needed.”

We need money to keep operating, because should the shelter shut down many of these children will be left with no homes — Vivian Funeka, 'mothers' at Guardians of Hope

Vivian Funeka, one of the “mothers” at Guardians of Hope, said caring for the infants brought her great joy, but the threat of closure weighed heavily on staff.

“We give them [abandoned infants] love, food, shelter and we strive to find homes and families that would adopt them.

“We need money to keep operating, because should the shelter shut down many of these children will be left with no homes,” Funeka said.

“Our dream is for more people to come to adopt these children, because these children need care and a loving home.”

Childcare and community activist Simone Klaasen, a 2022 Daily Dispatch Local Hero and founder of Tomorrowland Day Care Centre in Buffalo Flats, urged the community to unite behind the home.

“If we don’t have places of safety, where will children go?

“If we don’t have places of love, where will children go?

“We all should come together as a community of East London and help the Guardians of Hope to restore hope.

“These children need hope.

“We can only help children when we all stand together as a community, we need to stand together,” Klaasen said.

