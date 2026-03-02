Flying Ferrari Spider ‘clocked doing 208km/h’ no match for traffic officers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Park Rynie road traffic inspectorate officers nabbed the driver of this red Ferrari F8 Spider which was clocked doing 208km/h in a 120km/h zone. Picture: Department of transport

KwaZulu-Natal road traffic inspectorate officials may not have had a supercar but they managed to nab the driver of one — a red Ferrari F8 Spider which was clocked doing 208 km/h in a 120 km/h zone.

The KZN transport department said while executing the #NenzaniLaEzweni operation, Park Rynie road traffic inspectorate staff intercepted and arrested Amir Abbas Bighash.

He appeared in the Scottburgh magistrate’s court on Monday on the following charges:

Speeding;

Failing to display number plates, and

Failing to display a licence disc.

Road traffic inspectorate officers arrested Amir Abbas Bighash after he was allegedly caught speeding in his Ferrari F8 on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast. (KZN OT)

He also had an outstanding warrant of arrest for which he paid R5,100 in addition to R3,000 bail.

He will reappear in court with his attorney on March 16.

Provincial transport MEC Siboniso Duma said: “To demonstrate that nobody is above the law, we continue to arrest lawyers, police, SANDF soldiers, bodyguards, teachers, engineers, accountants, truck drivers, taxi drivers, nurses, pastors, correctional services officers, social workers, mall managers, drivers of mayors, deputy mayors, speakers, pet controllers, security guards, and many other professionals.”

The arrest comes after last week’s court appearance of Yusuf Ismail, another KZN motorist who was tracked down through his identity card, which he handed to RTI officers when he was stopped for allegedly speeding.

Ismail however, allegedly fled the roadblock and sought refuge in a golf estate where RTI found and arrested him.