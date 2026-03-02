From journalism to DJ decks: Queen Nkoshh is spinning her own unique story

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SOULFUL: Born and raised in East London, Nkosazana "Queen Nkoshh" Mayeye grew up falling asleep to the sound of soft R&B playing in the background. Today, she channels that early love for music into her work as a DJ.

Born and raised in East London, Nkosazana “Queen Nkoshh” Mayeye grew up falling asleep to the sound of soft R&B playing in the background.

Today, she channels that early love for music into her work as a DJ.

Mayeye attended Crewe Primary School before moving on to Cambridge High School.

After completing her schooling, her family relocated to Johannesburg in 2006 so she could further her studies at the University of Johannesburg.

There, she pursued a degree in journalism — a path that led to a successful career in broadcasting.

Now based in Johannesburg, the 37-year-old works for the SABC, where she has been employed for the past 10 years.

While journalism and television form a significant part of her professional life, she said music remained her true passion.

Her journey as a soul and R&B DJ officially began in 2019, though her connection to the genre started much earlier.

“Growing up, I always loved soul and R&B,” she said.

“In high school, I used to fall asleep with my clock radio playing those songs at night, but at the time, I never imagined that one day I would become a DJ in this genre.”

Her target audience is music lovers who appreciate both old-school and contemporary soul and R&B.

For Mayeye, the genre is more than entertainment — it is emotional storytelling.

“What fulfills me about being a soul and R&B DJ is creating emotional moments, and R&B is not just tracks,” she said.

“They are memories, and when you play a song and see someone close their eyes, smile, hug their partner or sing every word, that is magic.

“You are not just playing music; you are curating feelings.”

She believes the genre has a powerful healing quality. From classic voices such as Mary J Blige to modern stars like SZA, soul and R&B explores themes of love, heartbreak, growth and confidence.

“As a DJ, you guide people through an emotional journey,” she said.

“You can take them from nostalgia to empowerment all in one set. That is powerful.”

Mayeye also sees her work as a way of honouring black musical heritage.

Playing timeless songs by legends such as Aretha Franklin or groups such as Boyz II Men allows different generations to connect on the same dance floor.

“That connection is bigger than entertainment. It is about legacy,” she said.

She describes DJing as an art that requires intuition and emotional intelligence — knowing when to slow things down, when to build anticipation and when to drop a nostalgic ’90s hit that makes the crowd erupt.

“There is something special about reading the room and telling a story through music,” she said.

“It is about feeling the energy and responding to it.”

Her performances are often featured at date nights, weddings and Valentine’s events.

Being the soundtrack to people’s love stories is something she does not take lightly.

“Soul and R&B DJs are part of people’s most special memories,” she said. “That is sacred.”

Her DJ journey began humbly at a friend’s venue, where she first learnt how to use the decks and understand the technical side of mixing.

“At the beginning, it was just about learning how everything worked, and that small opportunity opened the door for everything that followed.”

Like many creatives, she faced challenges securing bookings early on.

Through perseverance and by building strong relationships with venue owners and promoters, she gradually established herself in the industry.

Today, she works almost every weekend and has had the opportunity to open for international R&B stars such as Anthony Hamilton and Joe.

“It has been eye-opening and fulfilling, because every step has shaped me, and I am excited to see what more I can achieve in the future.”

