Hawks aid elderly in violence-hit Majola community

Members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) Women’s Network, together with Men for Change, visited the violence-affected Majola community outside Port St Johns on Friday – this time not for law enforcement operations, but to help elderly residents.

The Hawks collected donations among their members and purchased groceries and essential items for three elderly women identified as being in need: Magobinamba Nqontsi, 85, Owesini Kalani Silanga, 89, and Velakhe Gatyana, 95.

I am so grateful for this kindness. I have been struggling to make ends meet, and this gesture has brought me hope and comfort. — Velakhe Gatyana, Majola resident

The outreach was led by Capt Siphokazi Majiza and endorsed by Eastern Cape Hawks provincial head Maj-Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya.

Majiza said the initiative aimed to make a practical difference in the lives of vulnerable residents.

“It was an absolute pleasure to be part of this noble cause. Seeing the smiles on the faces of the families we helped was truly priceless. It is a reminder that we, as law enforcement officers, have a responsibility to serve and protect, but also to uplift and empower our communities,” she said.

Gatyana expressed gratitude after receiving groceries and household essentials.

“I am so grateful for this kindness. I have been struggling to make ends meet, and this gesture has brought me hope and comfort. May God bless these kind souls,” she said.

Majiza said the programme was also about strengthening relations between the police and the community.

“It’s easy to get caught up in the statistics and forget that behind every number is a human being with a story and struggles. Today, we showed that we care,” she said.

Archbishop Nomelikhaya Ndlela, who helped facilitate the visit, said the gesture meant a great deal to residents.

“These women have been through so much, and this gesture has brought them hope and comfort. I thank the Hawks Women’s Network and Men for Change for their kindness and compassion,” she said.

Majola has endured years of violence linked to factional conflict. Over the past three years, more than 140 homesteads were burnt, and 22 people were killed. The unrest displaced many families and left women and children without shelter.

At the height of the conflict, the police and the army deployed additional units to stabilise the area.

In January 2023, the then-police minister Bheki Cele visited Majola to address community concerns. A new police station was later built to serve the remote area.

According to residents, the area has been largely peaceful for almost three years.

“For the first time, we see the police coming to our community not to arrest, but to help,” one resident said.

