Idayimani redefines the meaning of luxury African fashion

Tebogo Selebi launched his fashion label, Idayimani, in 2022. Idayimani is more than a fashion label. Picture: Vukuzenzele

For Tebogo Selebi, Idayimani is more than a fashion label — it is the fulfilment of a dream shaped by failure, resilience and personal sacrifice.

Founded in 2022 and officially launched in 2025, the luxury fashion brand reflects Selebi’s determination to build something proudly African and rooted in purpose.

“Idayimani is a passion project of mine,” Selebi said.

“I have been working on it for the past three years, although the company was formally registered in 2022.”

What followed was a slow and deliberate journey focused on building a strong foundation rather than chasing quick success. Selebi said the early stages involved identifying suppliers, sourcing quality materials and developing patterns.

“We kept refining our samples until we were confident in the final collection,” he said.

“From there, we took professional images, began marketing on social media and eventually launched our online store in 2025 to see how South Africans would respond.”

Selebi’s path into fashion has not been straightforward. In 2018, he launched his first clothing brand, which ultimately failed. However, he said the setback did not end his ambitions.

“The dream didn’t die. It kept coming back,” he said.

Rather than walking away, Selebi spent the next four years studying the fashion industry. Between 2018 and 2022, he focused on understanding market gaps, consumer behaviour and sustainability.

“It took us four years of research and development,” he said.

Through this process, Selebi identified an opportunity in the premium segment of the market.

“There are many brands offering streetwear, accessories and sneakers,” he explained. “But for a brand to survive long-term, it must meet a real need. That is why we positioned Idayimani in the luxury market.”

Born and raised in Protea Glen, Soweto, before later moving to Kagiso in Mogale City, Selebi said fashion was always part of his upbringing.

“I come from a family that is stylish and fashion-conscious,” he said.

Professionally, Selebi trained as an accountant and worked in the field for more than a decade. Pursuing his dream, however, came at a personal cost.

“To bring the business to life, I used my life savings and my salary,” he said.

“At times, I struggled to meet my home loan repayments.”

Today, Idayimani employs five people, works with several contractors and operates through an online store and weekend pop-up shops. Selebi said the sacrifices are worth it.

“I am investing everything into the business because I can see growth every single day.” — GCIS Vuk’uzenzele