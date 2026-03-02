Iran conflict widens as Israel strikes Lebanon after Hezbollah attacks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The US-Israeli air war against Iran expanded on Monday with no end in sight, engulfing Lebanon with Israel responding to strikes by Hezbollah, while Tehran fired missiles and drones at Israel, Gulf states and a British air base in far-away Cyprus.

The US military said Kuwait’s air defenses had mistakenly shot down three American F-15E fighters during an Iranian attack. All six crew members were safely recovered. Video, the location of which was verified by Reuters, showed one of the planes spiralling out of the sky, an engine lit up in flames, until it hit the ground and exploded in a fireball.

After a weekend of bombing that killed Iran’s supreme leader, dragged its neighbours into war and shut shipping traffic in the Gulf, markets opened on Monday with energy prices rising sharply, putting the global economic recovery at risk.

In the biggest US foreign policy gamble in decades, president Donald Trump launched the campaign alongside Israel against a foe that had tormented the United States and its allies for generations.

Trump repeated his calls on Iranians to rise up and overthrow their leaders, and said the air campaign could last weeks. Within Iran, where residents have jammed highways to flee cities as bombs fell, there was uncertainty about the future and emotion ranging from apprehension to euphoria.

Many Iranians openly celebrated the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who ruled the country for 37 years and directed security forces that killed thousands of anti-government protesters at the start of this year.

Protesters supporting Iraqi Shiite armed groups stand amid tear gas in Baghdad's Green Zone, as riot police deploy to block their advance, following the Israel and US strikes on Iran, in Baghdad, Iraq, on March 1 2026. Picture: (Ahmed Saad)

But the conservative clerical leaders have shown no sign of yielding power. Military experts say US and Israeli air power, with no armed force on the ground, may not be enough to drive them out. And meanwhile scores of Iranians have been reported killed in strikes, including several that hit apparent civilian targets.

“They are killing children, they are attacking hospitals. Is this the kind of democracy Trump wants to bring us? Innocent people were first killed by the regime and now by Israel and the United States,” Morteza Sedighi, a 52-year-old teacher, said by phone from Tabriz.

A major new front in the war opened on Monday when Hezbollah, one of Tehran’s principal allies in the Middle East, launched missiles and drones toward Israel in retaliation for the killing of Khamenei.

Israel responded with sweeping airstrikes, which it said targeted the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut and struck senior militants. Lebanese state news agency NNA said an initial tally showed 31 people had been killed and 149 injured.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem. Picture: REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Israel declared Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem a “target for elimination”. Officials said they were not considering a ground invasion of Lebanon for now.

Washington’s allies in the Gulf came under renewed attack from Iranian missiles and drones. Black smoke rose above the area around the US embassy in Kuwait, where there was a heavy presence of security, ambulances and fire trucks. There were loud blasts in Dubai and Samha in the UAE, and in Doha, capital of Qatar.

Saudi Arabia shut its biggest refinery after drone strikes caused a fire there, one of a number of oil installations that became targets.

In the first strike to reach US allies in Europe, a drone hit Britain’s Akrotiri air base in Cyprus overnight. Britain and Cyprus said the damage was limited and there were no casualties.

European allies distanced themselves from Trump’s initial decision to go to war, saying it fell short of the legal threshold of meeting an imminent threat. But they have since said they would participate to help suppress Iran’s ability to retaliate after Tehran struck their allies.

A senior White House official told Reuters that Washington would at some point talk with Tehran, but not yet.

“President Trump said new potential leadership in Iran has indicated they want to talk and eventually he will talk. For now, Operation Epic Fury continues unabated,” the official said.

It remained unclear what the longer-term prospects were for Iran to rebuild its leadership and replace Khamenei, 86.

Iran’s elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian, said on Sunday a leadership council composed of himself, the judiciary head and a member of the powerful Guardian Council had temporarily assumed the duties of supreme leader.

In an X post on Monday, Ali Larijani, a powerful adviser to Khamenei, said Iran would not negotiate with Trump, who had “delusional ambitions” and was now worried about US casualties.

The deaths of the first three American service personnel in the campaign were confirmed on Sunday. Two US officials told Reuters they were killed on a base in Kuwait.

An extended military campaign could pose a major political risk for Trump’s Republican Party ahead of US midterm elections. Only around one in four Americans approve of the operation, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll on Sunday.

In a video posted on Sunday, Trump vowed military strikes on Iran would continue until “all our objectives are achieved” without providing specifics.

Trump called on Iran’s military and police, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, to stop fighting, promising immunity for those who surrender and “certain death” for those who resist. He reiterated calls for Iranians to rise up.

Meanwhile, the interruption to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz — where around a fifth of the world’s oil trade passes along the Iranian coast — was a sudden jolt to global economies. Oil prices leapt by double-digit percentages when trade opened on Monday. Shares fell and the dollar surged.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday they had hit three US and UK oil tankers in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and attacked military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain with drones and missiles. Shipping data showed hundreds of vessels including oil and gas tankers dropping anchor in nearby waters.

Global air travel was also heavily disrupted as air strikes kept major Middle Eastern airports closed. - Reuters