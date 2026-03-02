Kganyago leaves SIU and joins NPA ‘to boost public trust efforts’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Kganyago is leaving the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and will join the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), where he has been appointed as spokesperson.

In an internal communication to staff, which Sowetan has seen, NPA boss Andy Mothibi said Kganyago joins the prosecuting body as part of enhancing its communications capacity.

Mothibi was also previously with the SIU and joined the NPA last month.

“Mr Kganyago has a wealth of experience in corporate communication strategy and stakeholder relations management,” Mothibi said.

Kganyago previously worked as spokesperson for the SABC before joining the SIU. “At both organisations, he led a successful communications and stakeholder relations strategy and contributed to the improvement of public trust,” Mothibi said.

“As we focus on driving the implementation of the NPA strategy and implementing the annual performance plan, including the quick wins action plan, it has become very critical to enhance the NPA’s capacity to communicate internally and externally and to improve stakeholder relations. This will also contribute to the initiative of continuing to improve public trust.”

Mothibi said he has engaged with NPA head of communication, Bulelwa Makeke, and Mthunzi Mhaga, and will work out clear role expectations.

“Proactive communication has been identified as one of the NPA strategy focus areas. The objective of this strategic focus is clear: to ensure that the NPA strategy plans and achievements are communicated internally and externally in a manner that improves public understanding of NPA work and successful performance.”

