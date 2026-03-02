KSD mayor apologises for stalled Mthatha road project

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

More than 18 months later, King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality mayor Nyaniso Nelani has apologised to Mthatha residents for a stalled multimillion-rand road rehabilitation project.

Phase 2 of the project, in the Eastern Cape town’s oldest suburb, Norwood, failed to get off the ground in late 2024, causing significant disruption to homeowners.

Speaking at the Civic Centre in Mthatha on Friday, where he announced that two new contractors would take over the project, Nelani — who described Norwood as his home — expressed regret over the delays and disruption.

“We were here to do the same thing [announce contractors for the project in 2024].

“We thought it was a closed chapter, and we were all excited that Norwood will never be the same again. The streets will be fixed,” he said.

“But each contract has its own difficulties. We take full responsibility though it is not our fault.

“We are making a statement by announcing these [new] contractors once and for all.

“The disturbance, the suffering caused, while we were saying we were trying to help, is much regretted. People found it difficult to drive into their homes.”

He said the situation had left all those involved, including the municipality, “with egg on their faces”.

When you say you are a business person, we expect professionalism — Nyaniso Nelani, KSD mayor

The new contractors appointed to take over the project are Balintulo Trading and Thalami Trading.

Nelani had stern words for them on Friday.

“When you say you are a business person, we expect professionalism,” he said.

In September 2024, the municipality announced it would spend R36m on phase two of the Norwood road project, funded through the municipal infrastructure grant.

“People of Ward 8, especially those who reside in Norwood, have been crying about the poor state of the roads,” it said at the time.

“Phase one was done and completed in the 2022/2023 financial year, but we are now back to inform you that we are introducing phase two.

“The entire project is set to take 11 months to complete.”

As far back as 2019, the Dispatch reported that residents had grown increasingly frustrated at having to drive on dilapidated, pothole-riddled streets, blaming KSD for failing to fix them.

On Friday, however, residents directed their anger at the previous contractor appointed for phase two, accusing the company of digging deep trenches and abandoning the work, making roads dangerous and access to homes difficult.

Some residents claimed they had been employed on the project but had not been paid.

Others said their homes were now flooding because of the trenches left behind.

Zola Bulwana told Nelani that a container he had hired out to the contractor had been stolen.

He also asked whether people who were owed money would be reimbursed now that the project was back on track.

Bulwana said the roads were littered with dangerous trenches and that a heap of waste — including broken bottles and sharp rocks — had been left near one of the homes. The pile was now covered by overgrown grass and weeds.

“There are very young children who often jump and do somersaults there and imagine what would happen if one of them got cut by broken bottles or hit their spine on the rocks?

“Now I have to play security guard and ensure they do not play there,” he said.

Nelani said there had been problems with two previous contractors.

One had been involved in a conflict with the consultant, while another had withdrawn from the project, saying it could not complete the work.

As a result, the municipality had to ensure that “we do not fall into this pitfall”.

It hasn’t been easy to work out the conflict between the consultant and the contractor — Nelani

“We apologise to the residents of Norwood. This is not the way to handle things when a contract has been handed. We thank you for your patience.

“Unfortunately with procurement, the more you rush it, the more it becomes expensive. You have to take your time.

“It hasn’t been easy to work out the conflict between the consultant and the contractor.

“Cogta (co-operative governance and traditional affairs) intervened, Salga (SA Local Government Association) intervened. We even went for arbitration.”

He said the municipality had since conducted background checks to ensure it appointed “trusted” contractors.

Nelani also promised that the municipality would closely monitor the project.

The project, divided into two parts, is expected to be completed in 11 months and nine months respectively.

“We are here to babysit it [the project] on behalf of the people of Norwood,” he said.

