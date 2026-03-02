Mom relives grief after baby still not buried nearly two years after death

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ABANDONED: A grieving Monica Ndwebisa believed the government was going to bury her newborn son after a postmortem. Now, nearly two years later, she has been shocked by a call from forensic department informing her that her baby’s body was never laid to rest.

Nearly two years after losing her newborn son at Frere Hospital, a Duncan Village mother has discovered that the baby she believed had been buried by the state was never laid to rest.

Monica Ndwebisa, 35, believes she consented to a state burial in May 2024 after her child died days after birth.

But 21 months later, she received a call from the forensic department informing her that the infant’s body was still at the mortuary.

The revelation has forced her to relive her grief and left her demanding answers from health authorities.

Ndwebisa said she delivered her son by Caesarean section.

“I gave birth via C-section on a Monday at 2.45am, I was then given my son at 6am after he was examined,” she said.

“The report came, saying that the baby was fine, until 11am when the nurse discovered that my child’s skin was changing colour to orange.

“On the Tuesday, they took the child to the nursery so that they could examine and keep an eye on him.

“On the Thursday, the doctors were doing their regular check-ups and they could confirm that the boy was recovering, but they wanted to assess his weight.”

She said that on the Saturday, the day she was due to be discharged, she noticed something was wrong while preparing to breastfeed.

“I alerted the doctor that my son was not breathing, they tried to resuscitate him, but they could not succeed.

“On that day, we were supposed to be discharged, instead of signing a discharge sheet, I had to sign a document stating that I would leave my son’s body with the state.

“They said they wanted to do a postmortem and conduct an investigation at the forensics department,” Ndwebisa said.

She said she followed up with the hospital for months to inquire about the outcome of the investigation.

“After so many months, I received a call from forensics stating I must go and make an affidavit stating that the state could bury the child.

“I was very shocked when I received that call, because I thought they had already buried my child.

“This whole issue has triggered my emotions, and has taken me back. He was my only child, I do not have any other child.”

Ndwebisa approached EFF public representative Siya Rumbu for assistance.

“The EFF believes in the dignity and rights of every citizen, and we are deeply disturbed by the situation involving Monica Ndwebisa,” Rumbu said.

“This raises serious concerns about the processes within the department of health and points to broader administrative negligence.

“There have been other instances of families being neglected in similar ways, and it is clear that proper accountability and oversight are lacking.”

He said the party would call for a formal investigation and assist the mother in exploring possible legal avenues.

DA MPL Jane Cowley said she believed the matter pointed to systemic failures.

“Patients’ files are not well organised in almost every hospital.

“I believe it is a human rights infringement, the fact that the state failed to bury is an appalling thing to do.

“I will be setting parliamentary questions about this case, and will want to know what compensation they offer to the family. Somebody has to be held accountable,” Cowley said.

Health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said: “These matters are governed by strict administrative and medico-legal processes that must be followed to prevent any errors and to ensure lawful handling of remains.”

Manana said the department had been working with the family and the municipality to resolve outstanding requirements and that burial arrangements would proceed.

“We thank the family for their co-operation in ensuring that the foetus is laid to rest with the dignity it deserves.”

