Municipal bosses lambast ‘unlawful’ Mthatha protests, believed to be linked to 2025 floods

Mthatha protesters barricaded major roads, including the N2 and R61, with burning tyres and rocks on Monday morning. (Supplied)

OR Tambo district municipality bosses have slammed community protests, which saw several entry points into Mthatha blockaded with burning tyres and rocks on Monday.

Several roads, including the N2 and R61, were blocked with burning tyres and huge rocks by the protesters, believed to be victims of the June 2025 floods which claimed 103 lives and left thousands homeless.

In a statement district municipal authorities described the protest actions as “unlawful and dangerous and place the lives of residents, motorists and emergency personnel at serious risk”.

“Residents are strongly urged to avoid affected routes and prioritise their safety at all times,” district municipal spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane said.

