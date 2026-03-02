Municipality warns residents against violent protests

While residents have a constitutional right to embark on peaceful protest, that right did not include acts of violence, intimidation and destruction of infrastructure, the OR Tambo District Municipality has warned.
The stern warning came amid community protests in Mthatha which saw several entry roads into town, including the R61 and the N2, blockaded with burning tyres and rocks on Monday.
“We remain open to lawful, structured and constructive engagement with any concerned stakeholders,” the district municipality insisted on Monday.
Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.