Municipality warns residents against violent protests

The OR Tambo District Municipality has issued a stern warning after protesters blocked major roads in Mthatha on Monday. (Supplied)

While residents have a constitutional right to embark on peaceful protest, that right did not include acts of violence, intimidation and destruction of infrastructure, the OR Tambo District Municipality has warned.

The stern warning came amid community protests in Mthatha which saw several entry roads into town, including the R61 and the N2, blockaded with burning tyres and rocks on Monday.

“We remain open to lawful, structured and constructive engagement with any concerned stakeholders,” the district municipality insisted on Monday.

