Parents slam East London primary school’s handling of alleged sex assault

Protesters gather outside an East London primary school on Friday over the school’s handling of a rape case of a nine-year-old.

Parents and community members gathered outside an East London primary school on Friday, demanding answers over its handling of an alleged sexual assault between two pupils.

The case, which has circulated widely on social media, centres on allegations that a 13-year-old boy sexually violated a nine-year-old girl.

The young suspect appeared at the East London Magistrate’s Court on February 10, where he also gave statements to social workers before being released into the care of his parents pending further investigation.

On Friday, protesters — including the nine-year-old’s mother — stood outside the school gates, singing and calling for the removal of the principal and suspension of certain staff members.

They accused the school of failing to respond appropriately after the allegations surfaced.

The girl’s mother said she wanted justice for her child.

“We want justice for my child. We want the principal to leave because she is not acting in the right way regarding the case.

“We have been coming here as parents for the [recently convened] parent meetings, but the principal and the staff do not want to attend to us.”

The mother said she believed her concerns had not been taken seriously and that communication from the school had been inadequate.

Investigations [are] under way, but our primary issue now is to ensure that the nine-year-old child is safe and getting continuous trauma counselling debriefings for her to be integrated back to school — Malibongwe Mtima, education department spokesperson

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the department’s immediate priority was the wellbeing of the children involved.

“Investigations [are] under way, but our primary issue now is to ensure that the nine-year-old child is safe and getting continuous trauma counselling debriefings for her to be integrated back to school,” Mtima said.

It is understood that arrangements are being made to transfer the girl to another school to shield her from possible bullying and further trauma.

Among the protesters was parent Sara Hlongwe, who said the community felt compelled to act because they believed too little information had been shared.

“As parents we are tired because this [case] has been silent and nothing is happening.

“We have seen that we should fight for this ourselves.

“We want a new leadership put into the school to fix these things, because this is not the first incident, as the nine-year-old [allegedly] had this happen to her more than once,” Hlongwe said.

Community activist Amanda Timms said she organised support for the protest after being contacted by the girl’s mother.

She said previous engagements with the school had been unsuccessful.

“I have been here [at the school] a few times, the last time I went into a meeting, and it was very negative from the school,” Timms said.

She said the school needed to take greater responsibility and engage more openly with parents.

The school governing body chair had not responded to requests for comment by the time of publication.

Attempts to get comment from the principal were referred to the education department.

Police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi confirmed that police were investigating a case of alleged rape arising from an incident that took place on February 5.

Mbi said the 13-year-old was set to appear in court again on April 9.

Daily Dispatch