Police appeal for help in tracing missing Eastern Cape boy, 10

Eastern Cape police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a 10-year-old boy who went missing after going to the beach on New Year’s Day.

Thubelihle Mfanyana was last seen at Xazini Beach, in Willowvale, at about 10am, and never returned home.

He was wearing shorts, but the colour is unknown.

“K9 Search and Rescue members conducted a search on January 4, but unfortunately, the boy was not found,” police spokesperson Col Siphokazi Mawisa said.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw Thubelihle to contact Willowvale Det-Sgt Zola Majebe on 082-441-8301 or report to any nearest police station, or anonymously on SAPS Crime Stop number 08600-10111.

“Any information received will be treated with confidentiality.”

