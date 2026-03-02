News

Six killed in Johannesburg building collapse, five missing

Rescue teams race against time to save trapped survivors

Ernest Mabuza

Ernest Mabuza

Journalist

A building collapse in Ormonde has claimed six lives. Picture: Johannesburg Emergency Services

Four people were killed and several others injured in the collapse of the first-floor concrete slab of a two-storey building at Amethyst Business Park in Ormonde, southern Johannesburg, on Monday.

According to preliminary reports, the concrete slab dividing the structure into two storeys caved in and collapsed, leading to structural failure. Emergency services responded swiftly.

Johannesburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said one person was rushed to hospital and two remained trapped, with rescue teams working urgently to extricate them.

“There is a possibility of amputation in at least one case due to the slab resting on a limb,” Tshwaku said.

He said five people were missing and search and rescue operations were under way.

“The cause of the collapse remains undetermined as our primary focus is on rescuing the trapped survivors and locating the five missing people. A thorough investigation will commence once all individuals are accounted for.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

EDITORIAL | Oscar Mabuyane’s Sopa leaves too little to brag about

2

State to take on SA’s unclaimed R88bn

3

KSD mayor apologises for stalled Mthatha road project

4

Exhibition of women’s portraits portrays stories of healing, challenges beauty standards

5

Signs of success at national government level saluted