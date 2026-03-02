Six killed in Johannesburg building collapse, five missing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Four people were killed and several others injured in the collapse of the first-floor concrete slab of a two-storey building at Amethyst Business Park in Ormonde, southern Johannesburg, on Monday.

According to preliminary reports, the concrete slab dividing the structure into two storeys caved in and collapsed, leading to structural failure. Emergency services responded swiftly.

Johannesburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said one person was rushed to hospital and two remained trapped, with rescue teams working urgently to extricate them.

“There is a possibility of amputation in at least one case due to the slab resting on a limb,” Tshwaku said.

He said five people were missing and search and rescue operations were under way.

“The cause of the collapse remains undetermined as our primary focus is on rescuing the trapped survivors and locating the five missing people. A thorough investigation will commence once all individuals are accounted for.”

