Three health department officials arrested in Hawks fraud probe

Three health department officials have been arrested by the Hawks. File photo

Three officials from the department of health have been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into allegations of theft and fraud.

The Hawks’ national serious corruption investigation unit said more than R1m was allegedly unduly awarded to a service provider in contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

The company of one of the suspects is also charged as the fifth juristic person as the monies were paid to the company.

The fourth suspect, the service provider, and her company are yet to be arrested.

The three arrested officials, aged 67, 46, and 55, are set to appear in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court.

No further information was immediately available.

“As the matter is under active investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), no further details can be disclosed at this stage,” a government spokesperson said in a statement.

“The fight against corruption remains an apex priority for government as part of its commitment to building a safer, ethical and corruption-free South Africa.”

TimesLIVE