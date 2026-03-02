WATCH | Protesters block major roads with burning tyres in Mthatha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mthatha protesters barricaded major roads, including the N2 and R61, with burning tyres and rocks on Monday morning. Supplied

Mthatha descended into chaos on Monday morning as major entry points into the town, including the N2 and R61 national roads, were barricaded with burning tyres and rocks by protesting community members.

The blocked access points connecting to the CBD included the N2 from the Northcrest sides, the N2 next to Ultra City, the R61 from the Mthatha West direction, the Mthatha Bypass connecting the R61 from Fortgale and the N2 in Northcrest, the R61 towards Corhana near Zingisa Comprehensive School, Tutor Ndamase Drive towards Ikwezi Township, and Tembu Road in Ngangelizwe Township.

The Bernad Schultz Drive near CTM has also been blockaded by the protestors.

Public order police have been dispatched to monitor the situation.

Daily Dispatch