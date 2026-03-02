Water insecurity in Africa’s IDZs under spotlight in East London

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The event was hosted by the East London Industrial Development Zone (ELIDZ) in partnership with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) through its Natural Resources Stewardship Programme II.

Water insecurity in Africa’s industrial development zones took centre stage in East London as industry leaders and water experts met to explore practical solutions for climate-resilient growth.

Delegates from SA, Ethiopia, Zambia and Tanzania attended the three-day NatuReS II regional learning exchange last week.

ELIDZ spokesperson Siphosethu Tikana said the gathering came at a critical time, as water security was increasingly becoming a defining challenge for economic growth and industrial sustainability across Africa.

The event brought together government officials, private sector representatives, water managers, academics and civil society groups to share practical approaches aimed at strengthening water stewardship while sustaining industrial competitiveness and economic resilience.

Water stewardship refers to the responsible and collaborative management of water resources in ways that are socially equitable, environmentally sustainable and economically viable.

The programme was themed: “From source to industry: stewardship multi-stakeholder partnerships for socio-ecological transformation and water-smart industrial futures.”

Tikana said this guided intensive dialogue, hands-on learning and regional collaboration focused on strengthening water stewardship in Africa’s industrial regions.

It speaks to our long-standing commitment to environmentally responsible industrialisation and our intentional transition towards a water-smart, eco-industrial model grounded in science, governance and partnership — Ayanda Ramncwana, ELIDZ chief operations officer

ELIDZ chief operations officer Ayanda Ramncwana said the theme reflected the zone’s long-term direction.

“This theme is not aspirational for us. It reflects who we are today and the future we are deliberately building.

“It speaks to our long-standing commitment to environmentally responsible industrialisation and our intentional transition towards a water-smart, eco-industrial model grounded in science, governance and partnership.”

Ramncwana said operating in a water-stressed province required discipline and foresight, which was why the ELIDZ embedded environmental governance, monitoring systems, green-building principles and risk-based management into its operations.

“At the centre of this transition is water, because our priority sectors are water-dependent, and secure, well-governed water systems are now fundamental to competitiveness, investor confidence and long-term resilience,” he said.

A key message from the discussions was that industry can no longer rely on a single water source.

“Speakers and technical experts repeatedly highlighted the need for decreasing water risk, especially as climate variability intensifies.

“A task which cannot be tackled successfully by one sector alone, rather requires collaborative action [involving] a wide range of stakeholders, including public and private sector and civil society,” Tikana said.

Delegates examined alternatives such as rainwater harvesting, seawater abstraction and treated wastewater reuse.

“Rainwater harvesting featured strongly in the discussions, not as an idea but as a practical, underused solution with immense potential,” Tikana said.

“Across all sessions, one message was clear — that integrated multi-source water planning is no longer optional.

“Delegates echoed the need for industrial zones to adopt diversified portfolios combining municipal supply, rainwater harvesting, groundwater use, seawater sourcing and wastewater reuse, a strategic safeguard in a climate-stressed future.”

GIZ–NatuReS head of programme Sarah Beerhalter said broader water stewardship supported by partnerships and scientific insight was essential for building resilient, water-smart industrial regions capable of withstanding climate pressures and supporting sustainable growth.

The department of trade, industry and competition’s director for regional industrial development, Thami Klaasen, said the programme directly supported SA’s work on strengthening water stewardship in industrial parks and special economic zones.

Tikana said: “It indicated that stewardship partnerships remain a powerful model for collective action on water security, across Africa and beyond.”

