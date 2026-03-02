Wrangle over admissibility of confessions continues in massacre trial

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Six men face charges linked to the mass shooting at Ngobozana village near Lusikisiki on September 28 2024.

The Lusikisiki massacre trial remains on hold as the Mthatha High Court, sitting in Lusikisiki, enters its third week of a trial-within-a-trial to determine whether several confessions were obtained lawfully.

The inquiry, which began on February 16, centres on claims by three of the six accused that they were subjected to police brutality and coercion before making statements.

It is expected that the state may close its case by the end of this week.

Six men — alleged mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Aphiwe Ndende, 25, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Bongani “Rico” Hintsa, 32, Songezo Vuma, 21, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36 — face charges linked to the mass shooting at Ngobozana village near Lusikisiki on September 28 2024.

Eighteen people — 15 women, a 13-year-old boy and two men — were shot dead when gunmen attacked the neighbouring homesteads of sisters Mary Sinqina and Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu.

A 19th murder charge relates to the killing of Mncedisi Sincane Gijana at his Lubhacweni home in KwaBhaca on August 19 2024.

Four of the accused — Ndamase, Ndende, Hintsa and Vuma — are linked to that murder.

Myekethe is not charged in connection with Gijana’s death, while Nomdlembu faces only charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

All six have pleaded not guilty.

Vuma, the youngest accused, has made confessions in respect of both incidents and has consented to their admission as evidence, stating they were made freely and voluntarily, without coercion or torture.

Ndende and Hintsa also made confessions relating to both incidents but are now opposing their admission, alleging they were made under duress.

Myekethe confessed only to involvement in the Lusikisiki massacre and conducted pointing-out procedures at the two homesteads that were attacked.

He is not charged with Gijana’s murder. Ndamase and Nomdlembu made no confessions.

Defence counsel Mawande Nokwali (for Ndende), Zama Somahela (for Hintsa) and Fuzile Ngxukumeshe (for Myekethe) told judge Richard Brooks that their clients were assaulted and intimidated while in police custody.

They allege the men were beaten, kicked, slapped and handcuffed tightly.

Plastic bags were allegedly used to suffocate them, and they were allegedly threatened with death and with being thrown off a bridge if they refused to confess.

The state, led by prosecutors Mfundo Makhubalo, Mduduzi Mzila and Nkululeko Mathenjwa, maintains that the disputed confessions were obtained lawfully and voluntarily.

Over the past two weeks, the prosecution has submitted numerous documents, including confession statements, pro forma documents, pointing-out records, notices of rights, police pocket books, a cell register and photographic albums.

About 10 witnesses — all police officers — have testified so far.

They include officers involved in the arrests, detention and transportation of Ndende, Hintsa and a third man, known as Fish Jele, from Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal to the Eastern Cape.

Jele is wanted in connection with a separate murder case in Flagstaff.

Among those who testified is former sergeant Zonwabele Mpofana, who has since left the SAPS and is now based in Brazil.

Warrant Officer Zane Moodley of the Port Shepstone K9 unit, who was part of the team that arrested the trio at the Mkholombe informal settlement in October 2024, has been testifying since Wednesday and is expected to continue on Monday.

The main trial resumed on January 16 and was scheduled to run until March 27 this term.

However, proceedings cannot continue until Brooks rules on the admissibility of the disputed confessions and whether the accused were properly informed of their rights.

