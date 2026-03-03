Businessman shot dead outside popular Qonce pub

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The scene of the shooting outside a pub and braai establishment in Qonce. Picture: Supplied

A 49-year-old businessman was gunned down outside a popular pub in Qonce on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed a case of murder had been opened

The incident happened at about noon.

“According to preliminary reports, the victim was exiting a meeting and walking towards his car, which was parked outside a local pub and braai establishment.

“It is alleged that two armed men approached him and fired multiple shots,” Gantana said.

“The victim sustained fatal wounds and was declared dead at the scene.”

The shooters fled on foot after the shooting.

“The motive for the killing is yet to be established and forms part of the ongoing investigation,” Gantana said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information that can assist in the investigation should contact the Qonce SAPS or call Crime Stop at 08600-10111, or alternatively report on the MySAPS App.

