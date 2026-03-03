Eastern Cape expats tell of fears as Middle East tension spirals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

AIRSPACE CLOSED: Planes sit idle at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport following airspace closures and flight suspensions after US–Israel strikes on Iran, grounding traffic across the region, on Monday.

Eastern Cape families scattered across the Gulf and parts of Asia have spoken of their fear and uncertainty amid sleepless nights, shaking windows and cancelled flights.

The breakout of war between the US, Israel and Iran has sent missiles across the Middle East and grounded air traffic.

Key transit airports, including Dubai and Abu ‌Dhabi in the UAE and Doha in Qatar, have been shut or severely restricted as much of the region’s airspace remains closed, disrupting major carriers including Emirates and Qatar Airways and throwing international travel into disarray.

The ripple effects have been felt far beyond the Middle East, with tens of thousands of passengers stranded as far as Bali, Kathmandu and Frankfurt.

From Dubai and Oman to Doha and even Manila in the Philippines, South Africans with roots in Mthatha, Gqeberha, East London and Gonubie described their fear and, in most cases, uncertainty at being stranded far from home.

The latest conflict was triggered by co-ordinated US–Israel strikes on Iran over the weekend which killed Iranian Supreme Leader ‌Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials and prompted retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the region.

For Gonubie’s Carol Shackleford, the crisis has been deeply personal. Her son, daughter-in-law and two granddaughters have lived in Abu Dhabi for 12 years.

“My son WhatsApped me and said America and Israel had attacked Iran. Then, where they live, they heard the bang,” she said.

“They had to make arrangements because they live quite close to the army bases. They have been staying with friends in the outskirts of Abu Dhabi. For now, they are safe.”

But the uncertainty has taken its toll.

“It’s stressful and I know there is nothing I can do,” Shackleford said.

“I try not to listen too much to the news.”

Shackleford said families with loved ones in the Middle East had created a support group.

“We also created a group chat for people who have loved ones in the Middle East to support and keep each other in the loop.”

I feel very safe, the UAE military is great, they have been actively working on intercepting UADs [unmanned aerial vehicles)] drones and missiles with great effectiveness — East London-born Sonja-Mare Mollentze

In Dubai, East London-born Sonja-Mare Mollentze said her South African family immediately contacted her when news of the attacks broke.

“My SA family is concerned and I have made contact with them, stating that I am safe,” she said.

“I feel very safe, the UAE military is great, they have been actively working on intercepting UADs [unmanned aerial vehicles)] drones and missiles with great effectiveness.”

She said schools, universities and offices had been instructed to suspend in-person work until at least Wednesday.

“Work outside of homes, like schools, universities and other office jobs, has been suspended until Wednesday, when we will get another update.”

By Monday, she said, it felt almost normal.

“Honestly, unless I hear the loud bangs or fighter jets, I would not even know something was happening.”

She said she had received no official communication from the South African embassy before the attacks.

“Us expats in the UAE check on each other and help out where we can.”

We saw and heard the missiles being blown to pieces mid-air. We saw the black smoke in close proximity — Former Eastern Cape resident

Another former Eastern Cape resident living outside Dubai described watching missiles being intercepted overhead.

“We saw and heard the missiles being blown to pieces mid-air. We saw the black smoke in close proximity.

“The impact shook the windows, alarms went off and sirens were all around us,” she said.

“My children are petrified, they keep crying and we barely sleep, but fortunately we still feel comfortable because of the UAE military working around the clock to protect us.”

Despite the fear, she said, essential services continued.

“Water, groceries and petrol deliveries are still continuing to our homes.

“The expats stand behind the UAE. In fact, the stranded tourists are being accommodated and secured.”

I was just dropping off to sleep at 11.40pm and there was another barrage of missiles — Former resident of Walmer, Gqeberha

In Doha, a former resident of Walmer, Gqeberha, said the weekend barrage was “scary and completely surreal”.

“We have been inundated with messages of concern and support from family and friends,” she said.

“People are anxious and there’s presently no escape.

“Ordinarily, Doha is one of the safest places in the world. I walk alone at night without fear.

“But there’s no defence against missiles or the debris that falls from the sky from the interceptions.

“We got government alerts warning us to stay inside. So we did, recording every boom and checking out the skies above.

“I was just dropping off to sleep at 11.40pm and there was another barrage of missiles.

“Of the 65 that were targeted at the US miltary base on Saturday, thankfully 63 were intercepted.”

“My husband and I are presently working from home, but our concentration levels are not too good right now.”

The aviation disruption has had ripple effects far beyond the Gulf.

Mthatha-born boxer Siphamandla “Toy-Toy” Baleni, 35, and his trainer Khangelani Jack are stranded in the Philippines after their return flights via Doha were cancelled.

Baleni had fought Filipino boxer Regie Suganob in Tagbilaran City on Saturday night. Baleni and Jack were due to return to SA on Sunday.

“When we arrived at the airport, we were told that flights are cancelled due to the ongoing conflict,” Jack said.

“We then had to return back to Suganob’s promoter because flight arrangements were done by them. They were in liaison with Qatar Airways to look at other options.

“At first we couldn’t get hold of them, so we slept on the airport benches until we got a new sim card to be able to speak to them.”

He said the promoter had since arranged hotel accommodation for them.

“The promoter said they are sorting out the matter, but it looks like we might get a flight after three-four days depending on the flights because all flights are being diverted.

“It looks like we might get a flight connecting to Singapore and Sydney.”

Flights on other airlines are already extremely full due to panic and people with the means have booked on European and African carriers to get home — Vanessa Prinsloo, travel agent

Gqeberha travel agent Vanessa Prinsloo said the past three days had been among the most challenging of her career.

“Qatar is not flying at all, neither is Emirates,” she said.

“Flights on other airlines are already extremely full due to panic and people with the means have booked on European and African carriers to get home.”

She warned that most travel insurance policies excluded war-related disruption.

“Clients who are desperate to come back have to fork out money.”

On social media, Walter Sisulu University alumnus Siphiwo “Spitch” Nzawumbi posted from Dubai as missiles struck nearby: “Can the South African media reach out? We are under attack. Another missile.”

He could not be reached on Monday.

In Oman, an East London-born politics and international relations lecturer said the conflict risked wider destabilisation.

“The killing of members of Iran’s leadership happened while negotiations, mediated by Oman, were still under way,” he said.

“Any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz is globally significant, as roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes through the narrow waterway.

“The conflict may significantly influence future relations among major powers.” — Additional reporting by Reuters

