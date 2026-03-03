It’s all-out war at Komani school

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

‘ALL WE WANT IS JUSTICE’: Pupils at Ndlovukazi High in Komani have been frequently caught on camera beating fellow pupils with various weapons, including pangas and steel rods. Teachers and parents say such violence has become normalised.

An Eastern Cape school has become a battlefield as inter-village wars have spilt over to the school, leaving two pupils in hospital, one with a broken jaw, after being beaten by fellow pupils and even parents.

On Thursday, pupils from Ndlovukazi High in rural Komani were caught on camera beating other pupils with pangas, steel rods and other weapons.

These fights are said to be regular occurrences at the school.

Most of the pupils at the school, which is in Ndlovukazi location, come from the village, but the separation of the village into upper Lesseyton and the lower Zola has fuelled the divide between pupils and villagers.

Last Thursday’s beating was one of many, according to school governing body chair Unathi Mlindazwe, who said the fights had become the norm.

He said the fights started over a bottle of alcohol, with pupils from one side of the village demanding a bottle from the other side, said to be a false customary practice.

This fight was said to be a continuation of fights that broke out in January, when up to 30 pupils — all boys — were suspended for a week.

Though police were called during the unrest in January, fights continued to break out, with recently-suspended pupils allegedly starting further fights.

A grade 11 learner was injured, another who was doing grade 10 had his jaw broken — Unathi Mlindazwe, school governing body chair

Mlindazwe said he witnessed the recent fight which led to two boys being admitted to Frontier Hospital, and was hoping the community would intervene.

“A grade 11 learner was injured, another who was doing grade 10 had his jaw broken.

“We have since asked the ward councillor and the community to intervene because this all started in the community.

“By the look of things, some parents are adding fuel to the fire, but I do not know their motives,” he said.

“There are even people who have left school and lie in wait for the pupils.

“This is why we want the community to intervene.

“This fight started over a bottle of brandy.”

Provincial education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the department condemned these practices and would engage with sister departments to find suitable solutions.

“We condemn the practice in the strongest terms.

“These incidents are reportedly happening outside the school premises in the areas where these children live.

“We will engage sister departments to engage the communities to find an amicable solution to the impasse.

“This may include police, Cogta [department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs] and social development.

“We call upon community leadership to prevail to avert death and damage to property.”

A woman with two children at the school said she felt the matter had escalated to a point where the parents were getting involved and fighting battles they had no business fighting.

“Parents are influencing these children to start these fights.

“There are also videos of parents beating a child because he was from the Zola side.

“There are even old men who wait for the children to come back from school and gang up on them.”

I am hurt, my child is hurt, my son can’t even finish telling the story without crying — Ncumisa Mahangu, parent

Another parent, Ncumisa Mahangu, said she was “emotionally disturbed and angry” after seeing a video of her child being trampled and beaten.

“I saw the video on Friday and I could not look at it, and on Sunday when I forced myself to watch it, it broke me.

“I am hurt, my child is hurt, my son can’t even finish telling the story without crying.

“This would have been more understandable if it was just boys, but with parents being involved too it made it worse.

“The grown people who were beating the children should be arrested.

“All we want is justice.”

A teacher from the school said countless meetings between parents had yielded no positive results, and the attacks continued unabated.

“We fear that one day someone will die, considering the weapons pupils carry.”

The teacher, speaking anonymously, said pupils were also carrying dangerous weapons into the school premises.

“Community leaders, including the police, have been trying with no luck to stop the fights.”

Police captain Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed that a case had been opened after the last incident, and was being investigated.

“A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and public violence has been opened at the Komani police station after the assault of two learners from Ndlovukazi High School by their fellow learners and community members on Thursday.

“The matter reportedly emanates from last year’s initiation ceremonies and celebrations.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch