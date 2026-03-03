John Costello honoured through establishment of Wild Coast foundation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

John Costello’s legacy is being mobilised in support of efforts to protect Wild Coast tourism and the region’s natural environment from crime and industrial development pressures.

His family has established a foundation to enable journalists, photographers and content creators to document the landscape and communities of the 315km coastline.

Costello, who died of cancer in September 2023, was a well-known figure in the Kei region.

Based in Port St Johns, he was a trader, hotelier, angler, NSRI commander and off-road enthusiast. However, photography and storytelling remained his central passions.

Together with his close friend Div de Villiers, he co-authored the illustrated book Mkambati and the Wild Coast: South Africa and Pondoland’s Unique Heritage, which went on to become a best-seller.

One of the book’s most recognisable images captures a common dolphin leaping offshore as the Mkambati River’s Horseshoe Falls meets the ocean — a scene that reflected Costello’s commitment to documenting the area’s distinctive natural heritage.

His family has now announced the establishment of the John Costello Wild Coast Foundation, which will operate under the management of the Wild Coast Development Forum.

De Villiers said: “The foundation will focus on creating environmental awareness about the Wild Coast through photography, journalism, and art.”

The foundation’s first initiative is a R25,000 donation to the forum to support filmmaker Ben Horowitz in a social media marketing campaign promoting the region.

Horowitz runs the YouTube channel Transkei Stories, producing films that explore the intersection of conservation, community and development.

He has previously said of Mkambati: “It’s not just a beautiful place — it’s the people, the history, the culture. It’s worth fighting for.”

