WATCH | US-Israel war on Iran ‘not going to take years’, says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the idea of the conflict lasting years, like previous wars in the region. File photo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he expects the war against Iran is “not going to take years”, as the conflict widened with Israel attacking Iran-backed Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and Iran hitting Gulf states that host US bases.

US President Donald Trump initially projected the war to last four to five weeks but has since sought to justify a broad, open-ended war on Iran.

Netanyahu rejected the idea of the conflict lasting years, like previous wars in the region.

“I said it could be quick and decisive. It may take some time, but it’s not going to take years. It’s not an endless war,” Netanyahu said on Fox News’ Hannity programme on Monday.

As the war entered its fourth day on Tuesday, explosions shook buildings across Tel Aviv as air defences intercepted incoming Iranian missiles. Israel attacked the complex that houses Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB in Tehran and targeted Hezbollah militants in towns across Lebanon.

Early on Tuesday, two drones, apparently from Iran, struck the US embassy in Riyadh, causing minor damage and starting a fire, and at least eight more drones were intercepted before reaching the city, Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday its naval forces had destroyed the main command building and headquarters of a US airbase in Bahrain in what it described as the 14th wave of “Operation Promise of the Truth 4”.

The IRGC said it had launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on the base in the Sheikh Isa area early in the morning, with 20 drones and three missiles striking their intended targets.

The US state department and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio on Monday warned that “the hardest hits are yet to come from the US military” in the offensive against Iran.

Asked how long he expected the US to be engaged in Iran, Rubio told reporters he did not know, and he did not rule out the possibility that Trump might deploy US troops to fight a ground war in the Middle East.

“We believe the objectives we have set for this mission, the destruction of their ballistic missile capabilities, launch capabilities and manufacturing, can be achieved without ground forces,” Rubio said. “Right now we are not postured for ground forces. But obviously the president has those options and he is not going to rule out anything.”

The US and Israeli air war ⁠against ​Iran began with attacks against Tehran on Saturday, which killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Retaliation from Iran and its proxy Hezbollah has dragged the wider Gulf region into the conflict, killing hundreds of civilians in Iran, Israel, and Lebanon.

We knew that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties — Marco Rubio, US secretary of state

The US military said it had struck more than 1,250 targets in Iran and destroyed 11 Iranian ships. Six US service personnel have been killed so far, all in Iran’s retaliatory attacks over the weekend on Kuwait.

Kuwait mistakenly shot down three American F-15E fighter jets during an Iranian attack, US central command said. All six crew members ejected and were safely recovered.

The conflict has thrown global air transport into chaos and shut down shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, where one-fifth of the world’s oil trade skirts the Iranian coast, sending oil prices surging.

Major Gulf hubs, including the world’s busiest international airport, Dubai, which usually handles more than 1,000 flights a day, remained closed for a fourth day due to the conflict. That has left tens of thousands of passengers stranded as aviation faced its biggest test since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Asian airline shares extended losses on Tuesday, with carriers closely monitoring fuel price spikes and many seeing a surge in bookings as passengers switch from Middle Eastern airlines.

Global oil and gas shipping rates soared, with supertanker costs in the Middle East hitting all-time highs, after Tehran targeted ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, according to shipping data and industry sources on Tuesday.

Trump has said the US faced an imminent threat from Iran that justified the war, though he gave no specifics, and some US legislators said he has shown no evidence to back that assessment.

Rubio told reporters on Monday the US acted preemptively because it knew of close ally Israel’s plan to strike Iran and knew Tehran would respond, putting US bases at risk.

“We knew that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties,” he said.

In his most extensive public comments so far on the conflict, Trump on Monday said he had ordered the attack to thwart Tehran’s nuclear programme and a ballistic missile programme he said was growing rapidly.

Commercial satellite imagery has captured what appears to be the first known strikes on an Iranian nuclear site since the start of the war, an independent policy institute said on Monday.

Iran has denied it is seeking nuclear weapons and said the US and Israeli assault was unprovoked, occurring as Tehran and Washington were in negotiations on a nuclear accord.

Trump withdrew from a previous international agreement curbing Iran’s nuclear programme during his first term in 2018, three years after it was signed.

Trump’s assault on Iran is the biggest US foreign policy gamble in decades and a major political risk for his Republican Party in this year’s midterm elections, with only one in four Americans saying they support the Iran attack, according to a weekend Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Russia, China and Türkiye have condemned the war.

Reuters