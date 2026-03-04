Aspiring sports commentators get chance behind mic

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CREATING OPPORTUNITIES: Rising SA sports media star Qhayiya Tokota has taken his passion for sports broadcasting a step further by launching a new initiative aimed at grooming and empowering aspiring young commentators across the region. Picture: SUPPLIED

Young East London sports commentator Qhayiya Tokota is turning personal success into an opportunity for others, launching a new initiative to train and mentor aspiring broadcasters across the region.

The former Dale College pupil will launch “The Be the Next Kid Commentator Drive” on Monday, created to groom and empower the next generation of storytellers and sports commentators.

Tokota is studying arts and design at Eduvos in East London.

The platform is strictly for commentary-related growth, learning and development.

It is designed for students who are passionate about commentary, storytelling and presenting, and who want to sharpen their skills in both English and isiXhosa.

“Our small group sessions offer both group and one-on-one guidance, teaching learners how to prepare for games, understand the sport deeply, love it fully and build confidence while staying authentic,” he said.

“The initiative is established by the Tokota Foundation Commentary Club where we will open a platform for boys and girls to find their voice, sharpen their craft and learn the art of storytelling in sport as we groom them.”

Tokota, just 19 years old and already recognised nationally for his vibrant isiXhosa commentary at school rugby events and other sporting occasions, has become a household name among sports enthusiasts.

His voice first captured attention on social media, where clips of his broadcasts garnered widespread praise and helped build a strong following.

Tokota said: “The inspiration comes from endless comments on social media platforms across the country from people who actually want to commentate and write stories, but they do not have the platform to do so,” Tokota said.

“Right now, there are high school games that are being broadcast and there is a lack of commentators who present those games.

“So I saw that as an opportunity and I spoke to my supervisors about giving other school pupils a chance to showcase their talents.”

We want to encourage them to study great voices for inspiration, yet develop their own unique style instead of copying someone else’s approach — Qhayiya Tokota, sports commentator

He said they wanted to help aspiring commentators become familiar with rules, players and match flow.

“We want to encourage them to study great voices for inspiration, yet develop their own unique style instead of copying someone else’s approach,” Tokota said.

“There is a lot that is happening behind being a commentator and I want to share that information with them.”

The East London-based commentator is hoping to get at least three commentators by March 14 to have mastered the basics of commentary.

The initiative will take place at his alma mater, but will rotate between East London and Qonce.

“We are inviting every school pupil who is interested in sport commentary to try it out,” he said.

“The first session will be in Qonce and on March 10 we will move it to East London.

“The main purpose is to help the youth chase their dreams and this platform is the best foundation for growing a career.”

Tokota said he discovered his gift for commentating in 2023 after receiving positive feedback from people who had seen his video posts on social media.

In 2024, he became a commentator for SuperSport Schools.

In the same year, he was handpicked by prominent businessman and Berlin November founder Luthando Bara to commentate at the famous annual horse event, where he worked alongside Sthembele Mantofontofo, affectionately known as Bra Sthera, a seasoned broadcaster and Mdantsane FM radio presenter.

