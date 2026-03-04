BREAKING NEWS | Dale College headmaster suspended

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The headmaster of Dale College in Qonce has been placed on precautionary suspension by the Eastern Cape department of education after a preliminary investigation found prima facie evidence supporting allegations against him.

Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima confirmed the development on Wednesday, saying the move was taken while a formal investigation continues.

“The headmaster has been put on precautionary suspension pending the investigation,” Mtima said.

The suspension marks the latest development in a long dispute at the historic boys’ school involving allegations of financial mismanagement and governance failures.

The future of Dale College headmaster Craig Hatches came under scrutiny after concerns were raised with the department by the school’s former governing body chair, Mpumelelo Madikane.

Hatches, who was appointed headmaster in June 2024, has been facing multiple allegations relating to financial management and governance at the Qonce institution.

A governance report submitted to the department alleged that financial decisions at the school were not always aligned with available income and that spending controls may have been ignored.

Documents seen previously showed the department’s district office had already intervened in May 2025 after tensions escalated between the school’s management and governance structures.

In a memorandum issued at the time, the district director warned of a “stalemate between management and governance” and referred to concerns about the “perceived reckless utilisation of school funds”.

The directive introduced a series of temporary financial controls while the matter was being assessed.

These included removing the headmaster’s authority to authorise expenditure, withdrawing the school debit card pending auditing processes and requiring that all transactions be supported by documentation.

The department also instructed the school to halt recruitment processes for staff appointed by the school governing body until the review had been completed.

Officials also required that PTA fundraising funds be accounted for and that proof of deposits be submitted to an audit team that had been stationed at the school.

The memorandum further warned that if the governing body failed to fulfill its statutory responsibilities under the South African Schools Act, the department could consider withdrawing some of its governance powers.

Financial concerns raised in the report included allegations that the school’s reserve balance had dropped below R4m and that savings had been used to meet payroll obligations.

Other allegations included claims that an employee had received an unauthorised salary increase of R3,000 and that a purchase of R27,754.24 was recorded at “King Bottle Store” using the Dale College business account in December 2025.

The dispute has also drawn reaction from the Old Dalian Union, the school’s alumni body.

Union president Phiwe Ndinisa said previously that Hatches had been removed from a house rented to him by the organisation due to payment-related issues.

Dale College, founded in 1861, is one of the Eastern Cape’s oldest boys’ schools and has produced numerous prominent figures in sport, business and public life.

The education department said the precautionary suspension was intended to allow the investigation to proceed without interference.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch