Fort Hare students boycott classes over accommodation, lack of staff

Fort Hare University students have taken to the streets to protest the quality of housing they have been provided with.

The students orchestrated a “shutdown” and decided not to attend any classes until their memorandum of demands were met, with most students coming from those who were living in the Alley Roads residences.

Student Representative Council (SRC) residence officer Kholelwa Dube said that she wanted the situation to be settled and attended to quickly as students were missing classes because of the shutdown, but they could not afford to not do anything to improve the quality of the residences.

“We are here because we are having maintenance issues.

“If you go inside these residences, you will see that they are undermaintained, there is mold, there are countless issues, including [below standard] mattresses and washing machines,” Dube said.

“We want the owners of the building to come and collect our memorandum of demands and adhere to our demands.

“All that we want to do is for them [owners] to come and collect these demands. We are not fighting with anyone,” she said.

This is a developing story.

