‘Going to school now is about survival’

Tyhalarha village chief Nkosi Patrick Dalindyebo says the community had repeatedly appealed to the provincial government for scholar transport assistance. Picture: FILE

Nearly 100 pupils from Tyhalarha village near Mthatha walk up to 20km to and from school each day, crossing a river on the way, because no scholar transport is provided for them.

Some of the children who make the hazardous journey are as young as 13.

The pupils attend Seku Senior Secondary School in neighbouring Msukweni village.

They leave home at 4am to begin the more than 10km trek in darkness and return late in the afternoon, often exhausted.

Their route cuts through open fields with few homesteads in sight.

During heavy rains, they must cross a swollen river. Some say they have been chased by unknown men along the way.

“For us, going to school is no longer just about education. It is about survival,” one of the youngsters said.

I arrive at school very exhausted from the long journey and I sometimes fail to focus — Unako Sobhuwa, pupil

Grade 11 pupil Unako Sobhuwa, 16, said the three-hour walk each way was both physically draining and dangerous.

“On our way to school, we get chased. The girls, especially, are targeted.

“When it’s raining, we risk our lives to cross the full river and when village conflicts break out, we risk being assaulted,” he said.

He said the journey was taking a toll on their studies.

“I arrive at school very exhausted from the long journey and I sometimes fail to focus.

“When I come back at around 5.30pm I just throw down my school bag and sleep.

“Sometimes I try to study but tiredness kicks in, and I fall asleep.

“I will persevere because I want an education,” he said.

A teacher at the school said it had a high level of absenteeism and pupils often arrived late for class.

“By the time pupils reach their classrooms, exhaustion has already set in. Some arrive late. Others miss morning lessons.

“Many eventually drop out because there is no transport. And it’s dangerous,” he said.

For parents, the daily walk undertaken by their children brings constant anxiety.

Nokwanele Sobhuwa, 64, said she watched her son leave each morning until he disappeared from view.

“I stand at my door with fear and watch him as he makes his way to school.

“My heart pounds during the rainy season until he has crossed the river safely,” she said.

Tyhalarha village chief Nkosi Patrick Dalindyebo said the community had repeatedly appealed to the Eastern Cape provincial government for assistance.

“We held meetings with parents and submitted the minutes to the education department, but we have never received any feedback,” he said.

“It is not safe at all, especially for girls,” he said.

Dalindyebo said scholar transport had previously operated in the area but was withdrawn.

“We feel neglected. It has been years,” he said.

The demand for scholar transport far exceeds our ability to supply it — Unathi Binqose, transport department spokesperson

The Eastern Cape transport department runs the scholar transport system in the province.

Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose acknowledged that more than 40,000 pupils across the province were not being provided with scholar transport because of budget constraints.

“The demand for scholar transport far exceeds our ability to supply it. Unfortunately, we have cases like this,” he said.

“We are looking at ways to mitigate this challenge … We supply pupils with what we call Shova Kalula bicycles to bridge the gap between where they stay and the schools.”

The Shova Kalula bicycle programme, initiated in 2001, provides bicycles to pupils in rural and township areas.

More than 100,000 bicycles have been distributed nationally.

