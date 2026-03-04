Grade 9 Qonce pupil stabbed to death on school premises

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The provincial education department has arranged counselling after a pupil was stabbed to death on school premises on Tuesday. Stock photo.

A grade 9 pupil was stabbed to death, allegedly by a fellow pupil, on school premises outside Qonce on Tuesday.

The pupil was killed in the morning just before the start of classes at Toise High School in Noncampa Location.

The victim was immediately rushed to Grey Hospital for urgent medical treatment but later succumbed to the stabbing wounds.

On Wednesday, education MEC Fundile Gade strongly condemned the “senseless act of violence”.

“We are devastated by this tragic loss of a young life,” he said.

“We urge parents to collaborate with us to ensure that schools remain safe spaces for learning and not places of fear and violence. Parents and community leaders must condemn this act of violence in our schools.”

The department has arranged counselling for pupils, teachers and the bereaved family.

A meeting was held on Wednesday — involving the school management team, school governing body and police — to calm the volatile situation at the school.

Gade extended condolences to the family, friends and classmates of the slain pupil. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

“No parent should ever have to bury their child under such tragic circumstances. We stand with them in their grief.”

